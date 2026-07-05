A door-to-door pest control sales pitch has gone viral after a representative told a homeowner he could see more bugs after a neighboring property was sprayed, prompting debate over whether the approach was a legitimate explanation or a scare tactic.

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A video on X is sparking debate as it shows a woman who works as a sales representative for a pest control company cold approach a man to warn him of a potential bug infestation. The woman, who identified herself as Madison, rang the man's doorbell to inform him that the company would be spraying his neighbor's property the following day, so he might see an increase in bugs in his home.

So, essentially, she would be flushing the bugs out from his neighbor's property, which would increase the likelihood of those bugs migrating to another home to settle into. And since he's close by, chances are it would be his home!

This young lady rings this man’s doorbell to give him a sales pitch on using her pest control company.



She tells him they are spraying his neighbors’s whole property next door so he might see a lot of bugs come his way. So, since they are going to be out doing their neighbor’s… pic.twitter.com/XTDcqyT6a6 — ?M-Û-R-Č-H? (@TheEXECUTlONER_) July 2, 2026

After dropping that bombshell on him, she went in with the pitch, "You might see an increase of bugs on your home just because we're flushing out the property professionally. If you don't have someone coming out already this week, we're coming out tomorrow for super cheap."

After an awkward silence of a few seconds, the man responded, "So, you're gonna flush some bugs over toward my house?" Honestly, that's exactly what it sounded like. But she explained, "Not on purpose, not intentionally. It's just natural when we do the full property for your neighbors."

For some, this came across as a aggressive sales tactic. It's almost as if you're being forced into using their service, if not, you'll be welcoming the survivors of a colony of ants, roaches, termites, and a slew of other insects. One X user wrote, "I don't think scare tactics ever work, except on gullible people. Don't try to hard sell me - I'll make my own decisions without a bunch of bs."

Another commenter wrote, "I had the same thing happen to me. And when I said no thank you he said well expect them all to come running over onto your property because we just sprayed over there."

Commenters Disagree Over Representative's Sales Approach

While some X comments condemn the sales representative for using scare tactics as a business strategy, others say she's just trying to meet sales goals. And that her offer is genuine, because in many cases, the bugs do migrate to the next best location. One commenter said, "She's just doing her job. These young recruits have two weeks to make three sales. And she's right. If you treat a yard, they will most definitely migrate, but I understand his position as well. Glad he didn't curse her out."

Another X user said, "Our new neighbors has pest control out at their house three days in a row. I didn't ask why and they didn't say. But shortly after, we started seeing cockroaches coming through the side of the yard, the sidewalk, porch, and even some made it inside, So yes, it does happen."

When the woman asked if he already had a pest control company for the summer, he said it sounded like she was trying to get him to use their company bug treatment by flushing bugs over to his property. She replied, "That's a funny way to put it but I mean, I guess in a sense, like, that's how it works."

She explained again that the company sprays the entire property "from the curb to the back fence" and once that's done, the bugs either die or they try to make it alive over to someone else's property.

Ultimately, the man told her that if he saw an excess of bugs migrate from his neighbor's property to his home, they were welcome to take care of them, but for free. And he meant it.

Now, we can also see where the man is coming from. Because if he is not experiencing a bug infestation, and suddenly begins to see an influx of bugs after the company has sprayed his neighbor's property, then they should come solve the problem since they caused it.

The woman replied, "I will give you my card. We don't come out for free, but I'll leave my card." And that was definitely not the answer he was hoping to hear.

The video prompted debate on X, with users divided over whether the sales pitch accurately described pest treatment or relied too heavily on fear of infestation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video, which is based on footage shared to X.