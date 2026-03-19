EA has finally dropped its UGC marketplace for its popular Sims franchise, but players aren't impressed.

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The Sims 4 Marketplace is part of the Sims Maker Program, which, in essence, is a space for users to create custom content for the Sims 4.

While these creators (known as 'Makers') will, according to EA, have "creative ownership" over their work, GamesIndustry.biz reports that they only get a 30% cut of the revenue.

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Also, according to the outlet, UGC is arranged into Maker Packs for players, which can range from Create-A-Sim items to Build/Buy-Mode items.

However, not all Simmers are convinced that the Sims 4 Marketplace is worth your time and money.

The Sims 4 Marketplace sparks backlash

Moreover, users on X have also reported that CC isn't showing up, which has left some suspecting foul play.

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In fact, some users are calling the marketplace a "scam," with one writing: "I'm over her cackling — people are over here in distress about their mods folder, and here they go 'Our scam is up and running y’all.'"

"Wait, so they did an update, launched their [expletive] marketplace, and broke all CC from showing up ....... I smell a stunt," a second wrote.

A third even appealed to players directly, saying: "Sims 4 players, don’t buy this!! If you’re on PC go download free CC. If you’re a console simmer, I PROMISE that you do not need this. It will not change the way you play the game at all. This is essentially EA trying to scam console players because they know you can’t have CC."

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More broadly, a fourth chimed in, saying: "It’s truly devastating to witness this. I’m deeply saddened that one of my favorite franchises has reached this point."

While a fifth added: "It doesn't even make sense to put a marketplace in the game for CC when you know full well ur player base has been getting and sharing CC for free for YEARS. This is the most shameless attempt at a greedy money grab I've ever witnessed, like it doesn’t even make logical sense."

A sixth user even brought up the revenue-sharing rates, issuing a PSA saying: "REMINDER to anyone thinking of purchasing from this idiotic Marketplace to ' at least support a creator': EA is pocketing MOST OF THE EARNINGS from your purchase…"

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"Example: Purchase something worth $5 of moola? EA gets $3.50 and the creator gets $1.50. Just donate directly!"

Clearly, there's some discontent brewing — and perhaps the Marketplace will end up being the catalyst for it all boiling over.

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