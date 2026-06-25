She Paid Nearly $9 for a Starbucks Sandwich and Got Dry Bread, Two Smashed Tomatoes and a Single Strand of Mozzarella

Starbucks’ tomato mozzarella sandwich on focaccia bread is one of the many iconic dishes served alongside its famous coffee. Recently, the internet has been abuzz with debate over the quality control, especially since it costs anywhere between $6.95 and $8.95.

Featured Video

According to the official Starbucks website, the sandwich is supposed to look fresh with juicy tomatoes, a spinach and basil pesto spread, and chunky mozzarella nestled between two warm loaves of focaccia bread.

Some customers say their orders have fallen short of the product shown on Starbucks' website. @WallStreetApes shared one of the many reviews in which a person received an allegedly poorly made sandwich.

The order featured in the video appeared to be a far cry from what the official poster promised. In the video, an individual reviewing it urged Starbucks to deliver quality if customers were being charged quite a bit.

There needs to be better quality control in America



This is the Starbucks Tomato & Mozzarella on Focaccia. This sandwich costs $7.89-$9.55 at most US locations



This is what was received….



I included images from Starbucks’ own website of what this sandwich is supposed to look… pic.twitter.com/ihauTY2mzy — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 24, 2026

According to the video shared by the verified account, the bread appeared to be dry. Inside, there were minimal smears of the pesto spread, two almost-smashed tomatoes, a single leaf of basil, and a strand of mozzarella.

The reviewer said, the person from the video mentioned that there was no reason why people’s sandwiches should appear the way it was given to them.

Before ending the recording, the person repeatedly asked, “Like, who is in charge of making these sandwiches? Because it makes no sense!” The video has sparked arguments online over the overall quality of the food at Starbucks, given the price point.

On TikTok, many continued sharing mixed reviews of their orders. In recent weeks, similar videos have prompted customers and online reviewers to question Starbucks' quality control.

Debate Broke Out on X Over Ordering Starbucks’ Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

On X, the review went viral, gaining over 683,000 views and over 800 comments. A debate about the quality of Starbucks’ tomato mozzarella sandwiches broke out. Many pointed out that the establishment is primarily known for its coffee over its food.

They urged people to stick to Starbucks for the coffee and not go there for the food. An individual bluntly said, “If you buy anything other than a coffee and a cookie at Starbucks, then that’s on you.”

Though I agree with your assessment, you have choices. I would tell you that would be the last time I ordered a sandwich from Starbucks. You have too many choices out there... — Kevin Miller (@kevmil150) June 24, 2026

Others were surprised by the review, especially considering the experience it usually promises. A user commented, “That sandwich is such an insult…” Many alleged that the quality might be a result of shrinkflation. They said, “That’s called shrinkage, it’s inflation-induced and hits you in the pocket.”

Commenters continued sharing their personal experiences of visiting the coffee shop, ordering something expensive, and being disappointed. However, Starbucks has not responded with a statement addressing the backlash or the quality control arguments online.

This article is based on a video shared by @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identity of the reviewer depicted, the location of the Starbucks shown, or whether the sandwich shown is representative of the chain's standard preparation.