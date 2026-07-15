Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“She Only Wanted to Be Kind”: Girl’s Free Cookie Giveaway Sparks Debate After Crowd Rushes In

4:30 PM CDT on July 15, 2026

Girl Hands Out Free Cookies Only to Have Her Kindness Taken Advantage Of

Girl Hands Out Free Cookies Only to Have Her Kindness Taken Advantage Of

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A young girl set out to brighten strangers' day by handing out free cookies. Instead, a viral video appears to show her quickly becoming overwhelmed by the crowd that gathered around her. While small acts of kindness are often appreciated, they don't always unfold as expected.

Featured Video

The girl’s intention was to give out the cookies for free. However, it didn’t seem like she expected the people to respond with such chaos. They circled her, swarming in and taking as many cookies as they could. She stood there, clearly overwhelmed, as the crowd quickly emptied the tray. She almost looked scared. It’s difficult to tell what the people were saying to her as they took the cookies from her. Were they thankful? It’s unclear.

Regardless, many commenters criticized the crowd's behavior. Instead of being grateful, they seemed as if they were entitled to the treats rather than thankful for the kindness of a young stranger. 

Advertisement

People Felt Sorry That the Girl's Kindness Was Taken Advantage Of

The comments on X were interesting. The caption of the video read, “In Turkey, a girl made cookies and chocolates to give away for free on the street. She was immediately surrounded by hijabi women, who in seconds COMPLETELY STRIPPED her of all the sweets. They did not even leave the napkins, and not one of them said thank you.”

Several commenters focused on the crowd's behavior rather than the women's appearance. The video itself does not establish why people rushed toward the girl or whether anyone thanked her afterward.

Many commenters thought the entitlement was the biggest issue in the video. “They don’t think it’s a kind gesture they think they deserve it , According to them it’s the duty of that girl to provide cookies to them,” one person wrote. Another said, “Good manners are a form of compassion towards others and are learned in early childhood. People raised outside of compassion grow up to be self absorbed hedonists who believe they are superior to everyone else. This selfless gesture by this young girl reflects on a small scale what is happening to us on a large scale.”

Advertisement

Most felt sorry for the girl, writing comments like, “Aww poor girl she only wants good positive contributions,” and “Poor girl, the look of disappointment on her face after all the effort she put in!”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the claims made in the original X post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

“It’s Actually So Annoying”: Woman Compares Target’s Plus-Size and Straight-Size Clothing Sections

July 15, 2026
Trending

Landscaper Says Client Refused to Pay for Patio: “We Start Breaking Up Different Parts of the Flagstone Patio”

July 15, 2026
Trending

“It’s Pretty Sad”: Video Highlights Just How Much of America’s Food Supply Goes to Waste Every Year

July 15, 2026
Trending

Amazon Driver Sparks Debate After Video Appears to Show Packages Being Thrown Into Delivery Van

July 15, 2026
Trending

Reporter Alleges Street Vendors Reflect Broader Problems in Queens: “This Is What Is Going On”

July 15, 2026
Trending

Woman Appears to Confront Man Allegedly Waving Palestinian Flag: “You Better Take Your Hands Off Me Right Now”

July 15, 2026
Advertisement