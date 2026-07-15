A young girl set out to brighten strangers' day by handing out free cookies. Instead, a viral video appears to show her quickly becoming overwhelmed by the crowd that gathered around her. While small acts of kindness are often appreciated, they don't always unfold as expected.

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In Turkey, a girl made cookies and chocolates to give away for free on the street.



She was immediately surrounded by hijabi women, who in seconds COMPLETELY STRIPPED her of all the sweets. They did not even leave the napkins, and not one of them said thank you.



The difference… pic.twitter.com/upPdhaSvaN — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) July 15, 2026

The girl’s intention was to give out the cookies for free. However, it didn’t seem like she expected the people to respond with such chaos. They circled her, swarming in and taking as many cookies as they could. She stood there, clearly overwhelmed, as the crowd quickly emptied the tray. She almost looked scared. It’s difficult to tell what the people were saying to her as they took the cookies from her. Were they thankful? It’s unclear.

Regardless, many commenters criticized the crowd's behavior. Instead of being grateful, they seemed as if they were entitled to the treats rather than thankful for the kindness of a young stranger.

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People Felt Sorry That the Girl's Kindness Was Taken Advantage Of

The comments on X were interesting. The caption of the video read, “In Turkey, a girl made cookies and chocolates to give away for free on the street. She was immediately surrounded by hijabi women, who in seconds COMPLETELY STRIPPED her of all the sweets. They did not even leave the napkins, and not one of them said thank you.”

Several commenters focused on the crowd's behavior rather than the women's appearance. The video itself does not establish why people rushed toward the girl or whether anyone thanked her afterward.

Many commenters thought the entitlement was the biggest issue in the video. “They don’t think it’s a kind gesture they think they deserve it , According to them it’s the duty of that girl to provide cookies to them,” one person wrote. Another said, “Good manners are a form of compassion towards others and are learned in early childhood. People raised outside of compassion grow up to be self absorbed hedonists who believe they are superior to everyone else. This selfless gesture by this young girl reflects on a small scale what is happening to us on a large scale.”

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Most felt sorry for the girl, writing comments like, “Aww poor girl she only wants good positive contributions,” and “Poor girl, the look of disappointment on her face after all the effort she put in!”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the claims made in the original X post.