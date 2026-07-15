Woman Confronts Man After He Allegedly Waves Palestinian Flag

A viral clip shared on X appears to show a woman described by one user as Israeli confronting a man who allegedly raised a Palestinian flag nearby. Given the history between Israel and Palestine, including the war that broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, the moment looks like it got pretty heated between the two, and also left commenters divided over how it makes them feel.

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An Israeli girl lost her temper after seeing an American young man raising the Palestinian flag and tried to snatch it from him!



What was notable and interesting was the reaction of the police officer who stopped her, saying:



“Stop, we are not in Tel Aviv, ma’am.” pic.twitter.com/fVYDRw4c8B — Censored Humans (@CensoredHumans) July 15, 2026

Woman Appears to Reach for Something the Man Is Holding

In the viral clip, which has since been reshared by X user @CensoredHumans, a young woman, whom the user says is Israeli, can be seen speaking with an NYPD officer at what looks like a park. There are plenty of people nearby, some walking and some sitting on the grass.

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She seems to be discussing something with the officer, but the man filming allegedly does something to grab her attention, and she then looks toward him, visibly upset. The X user says he was raising a Palestinian flag, but that can't be seen from the angle the clip is being recorded.

She then walks over and appears to try to grab something from the man, prompting him to pull away and say, "You better take your hands off me right now," adding, "I'll say it one time."

The police officer then intervenes and steps in between the man and woman, forcing her to move away from the guy recording her. She's still upset and seems to tell the officer he's doing something wrong while pointing her phone toward him before using it to block her face from being filmed.

At one point, the officer even gives her a little shove and warns her that if she puts her hands on the guy, she's going to get arrested. The clip ends there, but people in the comments kept the momentum going by sharing their two cents about it.

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One person sided with the woman, writing, "An understandable reaction after Oct 7 when a Jew sees someone flaunting their support for Palestinian atrocities against her people."

Another also seemingly took her side, writing, "You mean the dude harassing her. Ya I would be fucking pissed after a fucktard kept videoing me and waving a flag and harassing me."

So it seems some people are under the impression the man filming was also taunting her with a Palestinian flag, but that can't be concluded based solely on what is seen in the clip.

Meanwhile, another commenter seemed to side more with the guy, saying they weren't in Israel and he could do whatever it was that was making her upset.