Reshared by @storm1news, the video on X shows a woman reporting on the state of Queens, New York as more and more illegal immigrants are allegedly selling stolen goods on the streets. The reporter said it looks like "Goodwill bins have just been dropped off here." The one aspect she wanted to highlight is that the Queens district is represented by Democratic Party member, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

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Apparently, ICE hasn't tracked these immigrants down yet. But, according to the reporter, some of the people shown have lived in Queens for more than three years and make a living selling what she alleged are stolen goods. The video prompted debate among commenters about conditions in the district.

Illegals are now selling stolen goods on the streets of Queens, in the district represented by @AOC.



AOC is letting international criminals turn her district into a Third World nation.



But she doesn’t care, she’s rich and lives in a luxury apartment. pic.twitter.com/5qe3ep6U1k — STORM NEWS ??️ (@storm1news) July 14, 2026

"This is what is going on. All of these people here that are selling on the street have crossed into America illegally... A way to make money is for them to come and sell goods on the street." This was how the young lady began the video, while large piles of clothes and other goods can be seen stacked in a line behind her.

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Of course, not all the reports of immigrants selling stolen goods have been proven. A 2025 report from ABC's 13 WHAM stated that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the House floor about a piece of legislation that would allow authorities to detain for theft and violent crimes based on accusation.

However, given the sheer amount of goods for sale seen in the video, some of those allegations may be true for a few of these immigrants. One X user shared a statistic on the increase of crime in AOC's district, "AOCs district (NY14) saw a 57% increase in major crime under her tenure. If she was a precinct commander, she would be doing nights in Staten Island."

Due to the state of her district, people are even comparing it to a third world country. Another commenter said this, "If the people are selling without a license & they are repeat offenders the authorities need to show up with lighter fluid & matches & burn the “goods” right there! PUT AN END TO THE DESTRUCTION OF NY!"

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ICE has continued immigration enforcement operations under the Trump administration. The video ends without showing any resolution to the issues discussed.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or the identities and immigration status of the people shown. The article is based on publicly available social media posts and user commentary.