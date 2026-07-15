Shopping online is something many people do. When people make a purchase online, they expect their packages to be delivered with care. But a video posted to X appears to show an Amazon delivery driver forcefully throwing packages into the back of her delivery van, prompting criticism from commenters.

Featured Video

The video shows the woman forcefully throwing packages out of the van and onto the ground. The video shows the trunk is filled to the brim with packages. Some even fall to the ground on their own because it is so overfilled. She then takes out one of those yellow bins Amazon drivers use to carry several packages, and tosses the tote into the van.

This video is nearly 2 minutes long. The person who recorded it clearly got their phone out when they noticed how reckless the driver was being with these packages. While several commenters noted the physical demands of delivery work, others argued the packages were handled too roughly.

Advertisement

People Were Not Happy About How She Handled the Packages

The caption of the video reads, “I was shocked by how roughly the packages were handled...Not only were they just placed straight on the ground, but throwing them was honestly a bit of a shock. I'm worried about whether the contents are damaged.”

It’s not surprising that X users had a lot to say about the video. Many people were frustrated by what they saw.

“Oh wow, that's rough. Seeing packages just tossed like that is never a good sign. Hope everything inside is okay!,” commented one person. Another wrote, “Amazon delivery guys are seriously rough, huh... I get worried seeing them toss the packages around.”

Advertisement

Some people took the working conditions into account when they wrote their comments, even sharing their own experiences working for the company. “I worked as an Amazon delivery driver for 5 months (I couldn't continue any longer),” wrote one user. “Drivers have to deliver up to 400 packages a day, which puts them under tremendous stress. If you try to finish that while following traffic rules and various other regulations, you simply won't make it in time.”

Another person added, “People who yap about the hassle should try doing it themselves once. Go taste the hell of Amazon deliveries first, then say the same thing.”

Commenters remained divided, with some criticizing the driver's handling of the packages and others pointing to the demands of the job. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded or the circumstances surrounding the incident.