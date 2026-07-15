Video Shows Alleged Shoplifting Suspect Fleeing Osaka Store

A viral video shared on X appears to show a suspected shoplifter fleeing through a MEGA Don Quijote store in Osaka after a theft alarm allegedly sounded. The man can be seen running down two sets of escalators with what appears to be a security guard hot on his heels.

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According to the post on X where the video was uploaded, the theft prevention gate was triggered, and when the security guard requested a bag check, they apparently panicked and fled. The video then shows a security guard chasing the individual.

Many were confused about why an older man would be in charge of security. Said one, "I mean, security guards and cops should at least carry something like a Taser, right? An old guy beating a young one? No way unless he's way superior physically."

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This brings into question how security should work

It certainly isn't the first time people have questioned what security guards can and cannot do when dealing with theft. Nowadays, liability issues prevent them from being more physical to deter theft.

One user in the comments even posed a suggestion, saying, "Shouldn't we station a security guard on the first floor as well? Previously, a female store clerk chased after someone, and they got away in the same way, right?" Presumably, the incident involving the female security guard was at the same store, but no additional evidence was provided.

Several commenters claimed the individual was not Japanese. One commenter wrote, "Why go out of your way to come to Japan just to make a dark history for yourself, huh?"

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The video does not show anything leading up to the incident or anything after. The clip led commenters to debate how stores handle suspected shoplifting.

"Would you really think, 'That was a fun overseas trip,' after going out of your way to pay for a plane ticket to travel to another country, getting suspected of theft and running away, and then being met with cold stares from everyone around? I can't help but think, when you've finally made it on an overseas trip, don't go and make it a bitter experience with such a lame stunt yourself," another commenter said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post, including what allegedly triggered the alarm or what occurred before or after the video.