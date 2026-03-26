Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Seven stolen dogs led by a Corgi made an 11-mile journey home together, and the footage is unreal

A real-life "Homeward Bound" situation.

8:00 AM CDT on March 26, 2026

Left: Corgi dog amid a pack of other dogs stnading on a road at night. Right: Seven dogs of various breeds walking alongside a road in China at nighttime.
@Yoda4ever/X.com

There's plenty of doomscrolling to be done on social media—but sometimes, it's good to cleanse the palette with a story of inspiration, courage, and (of course) cute dogs. The internet got that story this week, when media outlets reported on a group of 7 dogs walking together on a highway, allegedly escaping a meat factory and finding their way home.

Featured Video

In mid-March 2026, Chinese social media platforms reported on a video by a Chinese content creator named Lu, who recorded a video of seven dogs walking along a busy highway in Changchun, China.

In the footage, a Corgi leads a group of dogs, including a Golden Retriever, a Labrador, and a Pekinese, carefully surrounding an injured German Shepherd.

Lu was immediately suspicious of the pack, which seemed out of place on the busy highway.

“They resemble a band of little brothers in distress, moving in unison, nothing like stray dogs," Lu told mainland Chinese media outlet Dahe Daily.

Although he attempted to guide them to safety, the dogs ignored him. Concerned, Lu then shared the video, hoping authorities would step in.

Though it took a full two days, the dogs safely made their way back home.

A "valiant band of goofballs"

According to The South China Morning Post, the video struck a chord in users, garnering over 230 million views and thousands of comments. Though it's difficult to say the full reach of the video (China has online censorship laws that make analytics hard to pinpoint), many U.S. media outlets picked up the story almost immediately.

Across the world, the story felt almost cinematic, a demonstration of loyalty and spirit by our four-legged friends.

@lifelessrealm/X

"SO CUTE OMH," read one comment on TikTok.

"What a valiant band of goofballs," a Reddit poster gushed.

"I'm going to cry," posted @tiredfeminist on X.

An X post about a bunch of dogs escaping a kidnapping, and one user who was moved by it
@tiredfeminist_/X

Home safe and sound

The pets were allegedly stolen by thieves working at a dog meat shop.

The Corgi (whose name is Dapang, which translates to “big fatty”) and three other dogs all belonged to a local Changchun woman. She’d been distraught and frantically searching for her dogs for days.

Thankfully, Dapang wandered into the house on March 18, and the other dogs were found at a neighboring house.

A German Shepherd and a Golden Retriever belonged to another resident, who said: “We are so lucky they came back, not to be eaten.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Tech

“Dystopian”: Melania Trump struts alongside an AI-powered robot at White House education summit

"These robots can barely handle walking, and tech bros will have you believe every job is at risk of being replaced."

March 26, 2026
Tech

“This story is insane”: Florida man claims he used ChatGPT for every step of selling his house for nearly $1 million

"What exactly are real estate agents still needed for?"

March 26, 2026
Culture

What if there was internet in the 19th Century? 18 hypothetical clickbait articles about the times

"Ten ways to hide syphilis! You won't believe number seven!"

March 26, 2026
Entertainment

“A genuine passion project”: Stephen Colbert’s next job is his actually his dream job—writing the next “Lord of the Rings” movie

"This is probably the best option possible."

March 26, 2026
Culture

15 YouTubers who turned their image around, according to Redditors

"Lemmino used to make goofy 'top ten' videos and is now one of the most talented independent documentarians on the platform."

March 26, 2026
Trending

“Just the beginning”: Jury finds Meta’s platforms harm children in landmark case

"Finally, some validation for parents who have been shouting about this for years," a social media user said about the verdict.

March 25, 2026
Advertisement