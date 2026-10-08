Servers don't have an easy job dealing with customers who dine out regularly. A TikToker named Caillie, or @caillie_101, went on a rant after a frustrating shift. Not only were the customers difficult, but she was also left to serve them alone after her co-worker called out. The video had 676,400 likes and 1,510 comments at the time of writing.

Caillie started by sharing the situation she walked into at work. Her co-worker was late, so she had to open the restaurant by herself. When he finally arrived, he asked to take his break two hours into the shift. He left to get a haircut and, while he was there, allegedly threw up and had to go home. Caillie was then left to serve the customers on her own.

A pair of regular customers who come in weekly sat down and struggled with the menu. According to Caillie, the woman asks her every time to explain the lunch combo because she can't remember the difference between an enchilada and a burrito.

Once they sorted out their order, Caillie moved on to the next table.

The other customers she served that day wanted to get their loyalty cards punched. The restaurant has a program where customers receive a stamp when they order a lunch special, and once they reach 13 stamps, their meal is free.

However, the customers had not ordered a lunch special and were dining during dinner, but Caillie says they still felt entitled to a stamp. By the end of her shift, she was exhausted.

Servers on TikTok supported each other in the comments, with many sharing their own customer horror stories.

Restaurant Customers Relate to Her Story About Dealing With Difficult Guests

Many of the stories were humorous. “Had someone order a quesadilla no cheese. That’s a hot tortilla mama,” one server wrote.

Another had a strikingly similar experience with a customer, writing, “I was asked if we could remove the mozzarella out of the cheese sticks.”

Others found Caillie's customers hilarious.

“Needing to be told what an enchilada is EVERY WEEK is so funny I'm crying,” one commenter wrote.

A few people had surprisingly similar stories about co-workers calling out.

“This is incredibly funny because I had a coworker do the exact same thing. He texted two hours after he was supposed to be there saying he threw up at the barbershop,” one person shared.

Another commenter expressed solidarity with Caillie and the difficult customers she had to deal with.

“Girl, I feel this in my soul. Sometimes you just can’t win with the public people,” they wrote.

The comment section was filled with servers sharing their own experiences with difficult customers who had odd requests and questions similar to those Caillie encountered during her shift.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on @caillie_101's account of her workplace experience shared on TikTok.