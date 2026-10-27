Server Says Customer Ordered Clams Despite Having a Severe Shellfish Allergy: ‘How Are You Severely Allergic to a Food and… Order It…’

Restaurant server Alex Netherda's account of a customer ordering clams despite having a severe shellfish allergy has gone viral on TikTok. Below his video, which has more than 83,500 likes, viewers are discussing food allergies and the challenges of working in customer service. The video’s caption read, "At this point if you die... kinda on you", and Netherda described serving a family of seven.

The family initially seemed quite nice, but the shift took a turn when one of the customers told the server they had a shellfish allergy after ordering clams. The server said that before taking the entree orders, he asked everyone at the table whether they had any food allergies. The group said no and subsequently ordered red clams.

When the food arrived, one customer allegedly told the server she couldn't eat it because she had a very severe shellfish allergy. The server was surprised by the disclosure and wondered whether the customer knew what clams were, given the allergy she had reported. The dish was taken away, and the customer eventually received chicken strips and fries.

The video prompted an active comment section, with people sharing their own experiences dealing with customers who didn't know what was in their food. One commenter quipped, "Being a server is being part of everyone's first day on earth".

Another questioned the customer's choice, asking, "How are you severely allergic to a food and... order it..."

Other people described similar experiences as restaurant servers and customer service workers. One recalled a customer who ordered buttermilk pie despite being lactose intolerant. The server said they asked, "If you're allergic to dairy, what do you think is in BUTTERMILK PIE?" Another person said they were working at Dairy Queen when a customer who claimed to be severely allergic to peanuts ordered a Reese's Blizzard. The customer was then somehow adamant they weren't allergic to peanut butter.

Several commenters noted how grueling customer-facing work can be. One wrote, "I had to leave the serving industry; it made me mean to stupid people". Others said customers should tell staff about any dietary requirements before ordering so that the restaurant can identify potentially risky ingredients before preparing the food.

TikTok users discuss servers and their jobs.

Although the TikTok video prompted laughter and frustration, food allergies are a serious matter. Shellfish is a known allergen, and reactions can range from mild to potentially fatal, including anaphylaxis. The Food and Drug Administration lists crustacean shellfish, including shrimp, crab and lobster, among the major food allergens subject to federal labeling requirements. Molluscan shellfish, such as clams, can also cause allergic reactions, although they are not included in the FDA's major food allergen category.

Customers with known food allergies should inform restaurant staff before ordering and ask about ingredients and the risk of cross-contact. Restaurant staff should take allergy disclosures seriously and ensure the kitchen is aware of them.