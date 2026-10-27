TikToker Says Demi Lovato Had the Best Halloween Costume of 2025, While Julia Fox’s Jackie Kennedy Look Divided Viewers

A TikTok posted by @spenceralthouse on Nov. 2, 2025, runs through what celebrities wore for Halloween 2025. The creator says Demi Lovato had the best costume and Julia Fox’s caused controversy.

The video had received more than 121,600 views and more than 2,390 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker shows several pictures of celebrities from Halloween 2025 and says, “Some were great, and some were pretty bad.” He shows Julia Fox dressed as Jackie Kennedy moments after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, a look he says was “causing a ton of controversy online.” He gives the top spot to Demi Lovato, saying, “I think Demi Lovato had the best costume of the entire year.” Lovato went as Poot, a 2015 meme about a “long-lost twin who’s stuck in the basement.” He praises Heidi Klum’s Medusa costume, which took hours to put on, saying she “always goes all out.”

The creator also lists several other Halloween costumes. Darren Criss dressed as Shrek, Macaulay Culkin went as a toilet, and Ed Sheeran was Pennywise from It. “A very pregnant Vanessa Hudgens fittingly went as Mother Earth,” he says. Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed as The Incredibles, and Lady Gaga went as the Garden of Eden and the gardener. Matthew McConaughey dressed as his own brand of tequila.

Lizzo gets two entries from the creator. “Lizzo’s first costume was a Labubu Dubai chocolate doll. Then she got paid by Chili’s to dress as a mozzarella stick,” he says. Paris Hilton also wore several costumes, including Britney Spears from the “Oops…I Did It Again” music video, Tinker Bell, Catwoman and Bo Peep.

Lin-Manuel Miranda dressed as Hamilton, the creator says, and Miranda said he “used only the things he could find in his wife’s closet.” Winnie Harlow went as Whitney Houston, and Ben Platt and Noah Galvin went as Hugh Hefner and a Playboy Bunny, respectively. The creator says he does not know what Amanda Seyfried dressed as, pointing to a picture she shared on Instagram.

One viewer reacted to Busy Phillips’ costume, saying it recreated a film’s wardrobe. “Busy Phillips looked INCREDIBLE!! She nailed the dress!! It’s exactly like the one in Moonstruck!” they wrote.

Another commenter addressed Heidi Klum’s costume style, comparing it with typical Halloween outfits. “I’m not impressed by Heidi Klum Halloween costumes. They’re more Hollywood that [sic] just regular cute costumes or scary ones,” they wrote.

A separate commenter compared the costumes to a film franchise and red-carpet television coverage. “2025 It’s giving hunger games, any other time it would be like an Entertainment Tonight or E! Special with Joan Rivers,” they wrote.

One commenter criticized Julia Fox’s costume choice and suggested a different approach to the Jackie Kennedy look. “Julia could’ve done just Jackie O. I just think that’s an insensitive costume,” they wrote, adding that the passage of time did not change their view.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the video. The details above reflect @spenceralthouse’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the creator and commenters have not been confirmed.