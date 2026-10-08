A TikTok video posted by @whatsthatmeen received a little over 152,000 views and 226 comments, describing a Sunday morning encounter with a married couple she served. She said she tried her best to make the occasion memorable since it was the husband's birthday. But despite being pleasant from the start, the couple and their friend were, in her view, too obnoxious to bear.

Gina explained that her first table of the day that Sunday morning was a husband and wife. Before they could be seated, the wife stopped one of the servers and informed them that it was her husband's birthday and asked them to make it special.

Gina was assigned to serve them, so when she approached the table, the wife cut her off in the middle of her greeting to reiterate that it was her husband's birthday and that she wanted Gina to make it special for him.

Gina said she agreed. Immediately after, the couple asked for two glasses of water to start.

Before she could begin taking their meal orders, the husband blurted out that another person would be joining them, so they weren't ready to order yet. Gina understood and continued tending to her other guests.

Then, she saw a woman enter and search the room as if she were looking for someone. Gina assumed she must be the third guest they were waiting for.

She approached the woman, told her about the married couple and ushered her over to their table. She asked the woman if she would like something to drink, and she replied, "Water."

Gina said the woman didn't smile or say thank you. "No class whatsoever," she said. Nevertheless, she went to get the water.

The Married Couple and Their Guest Were Unpleasant While Ordering

When Gina returned to the table, they were finally ready to order. But now, they wanted to switch tables after sitting at their original table for more than 30 minutes. Gina agreed to move them. However, when she went to have their table changed, the woman suddenly changed her mind. "No, no, no! Just come back. We don't need to move!" the woman said.

Gina went on to say that there was no order when they began taking their orders. They shouted over one another, were very demanding and lacked common courtesy. Simply put, she described it as complete chaos.

Then, based on the way the man asked for his bone-in rib-eye steak to be prepared, Gina said she understood that he didn't seem to know how steaks were typically ordered.

He asked for it to be done "between medium and well."

To confirm, Gina asked, "That would be medium well, and there will be pink in medium well."

He replied, "No. If there's gonna be pink in medium well, then I don't want that. I want it well done. And I don't want it dry!" They continued ordering amid the chaos, and Gina said it appeared they didn't know what was on the menu despite having already been there for some time.

When they finally made it through the mayhem of ordering their meals, Gina said she had to muster the emotional strength to sing "Happy Birthday" to the husband, even though deep down, she just wanted them all to leave.

Gina said the bill came to $108, and they left her an $11 tip for her troubles. She didn't think it was worth the amount of patience she had needed to endure their company.

Reactions to the video centered mainly on the horrible caliber of guests she had to serve. Many of the commenters were also servers, and empathized with her experience, especially being a Sunday.

One commenter wrote, "Considering the people at the table the tip was more than I expected."

Another commenter said that if guests decide to tip, they should tip generously. They wrote, "If you go to a restaurant & have people SERVE you, then you TIP THEM GENEROUSLY OR YOU DON'T GO!! PERIOD!! It REALLY IS THAT SIMPLE!!!"

A separate commenter, who apparently was also a server, wrote, "Worked a Sunday lunch yesterday, my first table left me $5.00 on $128.00, and I was cut after an hour. What's the back of the shirt say?? I love me job!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on @whatsthatmeen's account of her experience serving the customers shared on TikTok.