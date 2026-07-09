Server Calls Out Customers for Leaving $0 Tip on $274 Bill

A server is going viral online for calling out a table of two who failed to leave him a tip despite racking up a bill of nearly $300.

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The server posted about the incident in a video that was later reshared by X user @ClownWorld, where it quickly gained attention. In the video, he sets his phone down in the restaurant's kitchen area and quickly tells the camera, “Thank you to the two f****** b****** who gave me zero tip on a $274 [bill],” before holding up the receipt to show a zero written on the tip line.

He also said he was frustrated because he believed he had provided good service despite receiving no tip.

Based on this attitude, I think I know why he didn’t get a tip. pic.twitter.com/CHR07GxD30 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 8, 2026

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The Server Says He Gave the Table a Birthday Celebration But Still Got No Tip

After showing the receipt, the server tells viewers he gave the table a celebration because one of them was celebrating a birthday.

But after learning they didn't leave a tip for his service and efforts, he to address the guests directly through the camera, telling them, “I hope you got the worst birthday ever.” He also captioned the video, “Don't go to a steakhouse if you don't have money.”

Given how divided people are on tipping culture, the comments of the reshared clip on X were filled with varying opinions. One commenter wrote, “Your arrogant attitude, you get no tip. I'm quite surprised you still have a job!”

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Meanwhile, another user wrote, “this just makes me want to normalize no tipping.” Others also argued that waiting tables is just “a job for people with no skills outside of customer service,” with one commenter saying that when they worked in the industry, they were merely “thankful for the tips I got because they didn't have to leave me anything.”

Overall, people didn't seem to feel the sympathy the server was hoping to get by sharing his no-tip story. Many even appeared to side with the idea that serving isn't a “real” job and that servers simply just bring out food and drinks to tables, as one commenter put it.

Servers are such bitches. You didn’t do shit but bring me my food and some drinks. You didn’t do anything special. I save lives in a hospital every time I work and I don’t ask for more money for doing my job. I deserve a fucking tip. Not this bitch. — Yoozabich (@yoozabich) July 9, 2026

That same commenter added, “You didn’t do anything special. I save lives in a hospital every time I work and I don’t ask for more money for doing my job. I deserve a f****** tip. Not this b****.”

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Meanwhile, another person suggested the table “probably left CASH on the table. We do that all the time. Won't leave anything on a receipt or credit card,” before adding, “This dweeb probably already got his tip and just making a victim video.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on the server's account shared on social media.