A video reshared on X by user @WallStreetApes has sparked discussion online after it showed a robot roaming the aisles of a Kroger grocery store.

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The clip captures a shopper encountering one of the machines while browsing the store. As videos of similar robots continue to circulate online, some viewers are questioning what role AI could eventually play in the retail industry.

AI is expanding its reach at a rapid rate, with the technology now able to handle many tasks that were once thought could only be done by humans. Some people welcome the convenience it offers, while others are concerned about the possibility of automation replacing workers and reshaping careers they once believed were secure.

Kroger is one company experimenting with AI-powered technology. Shoppers have recently spotted robots roaming the aisles of select stores and have been sharing videos of the machines online.

This is what they mean when they say AI will be taking jobs in America



This is the “Tally” autonomous inventory-scanning robot being deployed in Kroger grocery stores. It autonomously patrols aisles up to 5x per day with up to 12+ hours of runtime



It scans shelves for



-… pic.twitter.com/kd3Exc4khD — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 22, 2026

Kroger Is Experimenting With Robots to Handle Inventory Tasks

In the clip, which was recorded inside a Kroger store, the person filming says, "This is what they mean when they say AI is taking jobs," before panning over to a tall, slender robot.

The machine has no arms or legs. Instead, it’s just a tower-like body mounted on a round base that allows it to move about throughout the store. On the front are two small black circles that resemble blinking eyes, along with a sign that reads, "Hi, I'm Tally! I check shelf inventory." If shoppers approach it, the robot will greet them or say hello as it passes by.

The X user, ironically using AI to generate information about the robot, said that Tally can patrol store aisles up to five times per day and operate for 12 hours or more on a single charge.

While the creator of the video used the robot as an example of AI taking jobs, some commenters argued that the technology can't completely replace inventory workers. "But someone still has to go behind the robot and stock the items, fix the wrong prices and move the item to correct location. How is this taking a job? It's a tool, nothing more," one person wrote.

And they make a valid point. While a robot may be able to identify inventory issues, someone still has to physically restock shelves and correct pricing mistakes.

I hate running into stupid robots walking to the store. People may be flawed and require inconvenient things to businesses like rights, but this isn’t the answer. — CancelClankers (@cancelclankers) June 22, 2026

That said, if an employee's primary responsibility was walking aisles and checking inventory, a robot performing that task could eliminate the need for that position. But, instead of companies eliminating workers entirely, stores may simply combine responsibilities, requiring employees to monitor the robot's feedback while also stocking shelves and handling pricing corrections.

Others, however, praised the technology. "It's an efficient use of robotics and payroll funds. The robot saves time and alerts the employees on what needs to be restocked or adjusted," one commenter wrote.

Meanwhile, this commenter simply thought it would be fun to "Make it go crazy,” adding “Move the eggs to the cereal aisle, the cereal in the milk coolers, the soup in the meat section. You get the idea.” Commenters appeared divided on whether robots like Tally threaten jobs or help employees perform them more efficiently.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the X post regarding the robot's operation and use within Kroger stores.