Road Rage Video Shows Driver Forgetting to Lock Doors

A video posted to X has drawn attention after it captured a road rage confrontation that escalated when one driver realized her car doors were unlocked. In the video, a woman can be seen standing outside the driver's car, pointing at the driver inside. The woman inside the vehicle repeatedly says "Look at your eyes, b****!"

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The confrontation continues until the other woman finally opens the car door and lunges towards the driver, saying, "Say what?"

The video cuts off there, and the outcome of the altercation remains uncertain. The outcome of the confrontation remains unclear, but the video highlights how quickly road rage incidents can escalate.

She engaged in road rage forgetting her door was unlocked. pic.twitter.com/QvpW35BWnN — Sassy Goddess (@sassy2dworld) July 28, 2026

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Viewers Weigh In After Road Rage Video Takes Unexpected Turn

The video prompted a range of reactions. One x commenter wrote, "Apparently you need her glasses she got on to see that door was not locked."

Others wanted more context about the situation, wanting to see if there was any video evidence of what led up to this. Another commenter said, "Who originally posted this? I wanna go search it on tiktok lol."

There are some commenters, however, who advise against the events in this video. A third user wrote, "Road rage should never be encouraged One silly mistake someone is on the floor battling for their lives."

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You never know if someone is genuinely dangerous. They could have a weapon that you may not initially see. In this particular instance, this woman did not, but we also are not aware of the aftermath.

If someone truly enrages you while you are driving, it is best to just let it go. More than likely you will forget about the instance not long after! Be angry safe in your car, not out on the streets antagonizing people who are already hot after experiencing their own road rage.

Another commenter wrote, "Road rage can go wrong so fast. Always keep your doors locked and don't let emotions take over."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics, 66% of traffic fatalities are caused by aggressive driving. Road rage has also been responsible for about 300 deaths since 2013 (NHTSA).

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The incident prompted renewed discussion about the risks associated with road rage. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the confrontation shown in the video, which is based solely on footage shared to X.