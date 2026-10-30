Restaurant Server Shares Awkward Reality of Working After Closing Time as Customers Refuse to Leave

A TikTok user, @jklmnop_21, who says they work as a restaurant server, shared a video showing a table of customers still eating 20 minutes after the restaurant's posted closing time. The creator said the kitchen staff had already left, leaving the servers to handle the remaining customers. The video was posted April 5 and had received 4.5 million views at the time of publication.

Text overlaid on the video reads: “POV: Restaurant closes at 10 pm; it's currently 10.20 pm. All the kitchen staff are gone; just the servers are left.” The video shows a table of customers eating while the other tables and the kitchen appear to be empty.



In the caption, the creator wrote that the kitchen staff, including the cooks, prep team and back-of-house crew, had left, leaving the servers to deal with the remaining customers. The creator added that this was a familiar experience in restaurant work.

“Many places have a strict closing time, but the last tables often linger. Orders still need to be taken, drinks refilled, and the bill finally paid. Meanwhile, the kitchen is already closed, and the staff inside is heading home,” the creator wrote.

The creator said this part of a server's shift could feel awkward and exhausting. Although servers were still working, they no longer had support from the kitchen. Each order could become more stressful without kitchen staff available to help.

“The contrast between the posted closing time and the reality of the last customer creates a funny, slightly painful POV that many hospitality workers recognize instantly,” the creator wrote.



The creator added that anyone who had worked at a restaurant that closes at 10 p.m. would recognize the situation.

The comments section included several reactions. One commenter wrote, “how the hell is ur kitchen gone 20 mins after closing?” Another wrote, “people are so rude inconsiderate and just plain rude.” A third commenter recalled an experience with an ex, writing, “My ex did this ONCE 5 mins before Red lobster closed, saying “they’re still open” I broke up with him after dinner.” A fourth commenter questioned whether customers could be asked to leave, writing, “Wait you’re not allowed to ask them to leave!?!? Are they just allowed to stay for all eternity if they want!? This seems so unfair to you.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @jklmnop_21’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.