A video reshared on X is drawing attention after capturing a fight between a restaurant customer and a server at an outdoor dining area. While the exchange is in Italian, the footage shows the verbal confrontation escalating into a physical altercation.

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In a video reshared on X, a heated fight between two women was caught on camera. The intense conversation is in Italian. Although some may not understand what they are saying, the exchange quickly becomes heated.

An Italian girl politely asks an African immigrant to stop bothering the customers.



The response? Hands around her throat.



It’s only going to get worse until we start mass remigration. pic.twitter.com/fdbWindi1v — Francesco ?? (@SaP011) July 8, 2026

Argument Between Customer and Restaurant Employee Turns Physica

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One woman appears to have been dining at the restaurant, while the other is appears to be a restaurant employee of the joint. Both are shouting at one another. The confrontation eventually turns physical.

After going back and forth yelling at each other, one of the women charges at the other. She grabs the other woman by the neck and pushes her, which leads the other woman to moves toward her. They continue yelling, and now both of them are throwing punches at each other. Eventually, other restaurant staff and diners step in to break up the fight. However, tensions were still high as the women were split up.

The video caused a stir online. Sadly, many comments included racist remarks towards the diner at the restaurant. It’s important to note that we don’t have context for this video. We’re not sure how the altercation began, which makes it hard to come to any conclusions.

The account that posted the video on X is a politically right leaning creator. They made the caption, “An Italian girl politely asks an African immigrant to stop bothering the customers. The response? Hands around her throat,” adding, “It’s only going to get worse until we start mass remigration.”

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To be clear, we are unsure if the woman fighting with restaurant staff is an immigrant. There is nothing obvious in this video that would make us assume she was.

The comments under the video continued the racism. People were quick to blame the altercation on the woman’s skin color. They were making generalized statements about Black people, which were totally uncalled for.

Others were confused by how many people were standing around and doing nothing to stop the fight. “Can someone explain the psychology behind sitting or standing and doing nothing when someone is in danger?” one commenter wrote. Others were impressed by the men who stepped in to help. “It was refreshing to see two men immediately stand up to defend her. I hope that becomes the norm again.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. The video does not show what happened before the altercation began.