A Night-Shift Worker’s Upstairs Neighbors Are Children Who Bang Ceilings at 3 a.m. and Laugh at His Notes — He’s Moving Out and Wishing the Next Tenant Luck

A resident turned to Reddit after kids from their apartment repeatedly kicked rocks at their bedroom wall despite a plea. They’ve asked Redditors how to go about it because the children have not stopped their actions.

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The post by u/SeaworthinessOld1663 in r/mildlyinfuriating had drawn 18,000 upvotes as of publication. The individual worked nights from 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. and hence emphasized the importance of having sufficient, uninterrupted sleep.

The alleged nuisance stemmed from two little girls, according to the Redditor, who lived above him. The disturbances ranged from throwing rocks at the walls or windows to hitting ceilings with brooms.

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The Redditor noted specific times the young girls would usually strike: between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. He had repeatedly told them to stop and left printed notes explaining his situation, but the girls snickered and ignored his requests.

The resident has repeatedly urged them to stop during the early hours before work, and even informed one of their guardians. But the adult apparently heard them and didn’t act on the complaint.

With that reaction in mind, the user wondered if it would truly be productive in the case of a more direct approach at the door. So, they decided to write to the apartment management to formally complain about the disturbances. But they aren’t very hopeful about it.

Resident Turned to Reddit For Advice…

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The resident turned to Reddit for advice, and many of the 418 commenters told him to complain to their landlord. In an edit, the OP claimed they’re going to continue to complain to the landlord, but were planning on moving out of that apartment in a matter of weeks.

In the meantime, they’ve been sleeping at their girlfriend’s place and are looking forward to leaving the apartment and putting the issue behind them. They also wished the next tenants ‘Good Luck.’

The edit concluded with a final reflection from the user, who said, “Let them do whatever they want when I’m not home, and let someone with significantly less patience do whatever (they) want to do after I leave.”

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Redditors were also left heartbroken over the incident and the disturbances allegedly endured. One user commented on the young girls’ behavior, saying, “At some point, you realize they’re not just causing chaos; they’re growing up thinking chaos is normal.”

Another who resonated said, “Yeah, kids learn what ‘normal’ looks like at home, and honestly that just makes me feel sad for them more than anything.” Redditors had similar thoughts about the situation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared in r/mildlyinfuriating by u/SeaworthinessOld1663.