Resident Leaves Snacks and Drinks for Elderly Couple During Daily Walks

A video posted to X shows a resident surprising an elderly couple with snacks and drinks. They do not always have to be grand gestures. They can be small ones, like this video posted to X shows us. In the video, an elderly couple appear to be walking around the hall of their apartment building, presumably for exercise. A resident set up a small refreshment station after noticing the couple's daily walks.

Featured Video

In the video, the man notices the table first. They both walk over to the table and appear pleased by what they find. The video later shows the couple returning to the table during another walk. In this one, the man waves at the camera first.

A resident in the building noticed an elderly couple practicing their daily hallway walking exercise, so she set up a table with snacks and drinks to support and encourage them ❤️



Their reaction is ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​delightful✨ pic.twitter.com/bUXA5PMsRJ — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) June 22, 2026

Viewers React to Resident Leaving Snacks for Elderly Couple

Many commenters highlighted the resident's effort to support the couple's routine. After all, the couple is clearly fine on their walks. Instead, the resident chose to leave snacks and drinks for the couple.

One user wrote, "Little act of kindness goes a long way. The look on their faces when they spotted the table and the poster is everything."

Little act of kindness goes a long way. The look on their faces when they spotted the table and the poster is everything. — Deow Spark (@DeowSpark) June 23, 2026

Another X user said, "Everyone ought to be neighbors like this!"

Everyone ought to be neighbors like this! — Elise The Meme (@EliseThyMeme) June 23, 2026

Several commenters said the video highlighted the value of neighborly connections. Commenters noted that apartment buildings often bring together residents from different backgrounds.

The video has drawn praise from viewers who said the gesture demonstrated kindness and community spirit.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently confirm the events depicted in the video, which gained attention after being shared on X.