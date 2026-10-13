An employee took to the Reddit community r/confessions to share a secret he had been keeping from his bosses and co-workers. There is a vending machine in his office that has been giving him two sodas even though he only pays for one. It has become an important part of his work experience, as he brings the extra cans home to his kids. The post has 8,200 upvotes and 897 comments.

The employee explains that there is some sort of glitch with his company’s vending machine. “There's one vending machine on our floor and it charges $4.25 for a can of Coke Zero,” he explained. “Three years ago, I put in a fiver and pressed C4 and two cans dropped out. I figured it was a one-time glitch, but it wasn't. It happened every time, but only when I pressed C4.”

Of course, he didn’t stop pressing C4 on the machine. He chose not to tell his boss or co-workers to ensure he could keep using the trick. He did the math once and discovered he had received roughly 600 extra cans. This employee had unknowingly struck gold.

While he brings the cans home to his family, his wife is far from happy. “I've never told anyone. I take the extra one home for the kids. My wife thinks I’m spending a fortune on pop. She’s furious. I can’t tell her the truth because the truth is worse.”

Some Redditors Had Stories That Matched That of the Employee

The employee’s vending machine discovery reminded some Redditors of similar glitches they had encountered, with several commenters sharing their own experiences with vending machines.

Others focused on whether the employee was really getting a deal or simply making up for the high price of the soda.

“Once found a soda vending machine that if you pressed the button repeatedly and quickly while it was dispensing it would give you two and sometimes even three cans of that soda. If it was the last of that soda then your money would still be available for another purchase. So you were guaranteed between 2-5 sodas for the price of one,” wrote one commenter. “Next to it was a snack machine that would refund your money but still give you the balance. So you’d put in two dollars, press coin return, get your two dollars back, and then make a purchase. Only told two friends and that summer we lived like kings.”

Others noted that the employee wasn’t stealing because they felt the company was already overcharging employees for soda. “$4.25 for a Coke! It’s 60p here in the UK (not even a dollar!) You are getting massively ripped off even with BOGOF,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “A company milking their employees for a few bucks on a can of effing soda in the break room is some of the lamest sh*t I have ever heard.”

Most commenters appeared to be on the side of the employee because they felt the company was taking advantage of its workers by charging $4.25 for a single can of soda.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author’s account shared on Reddit.