Reddit User Says Best Friend Scheduled a Friendship Breakup

A Reddit user who goes by u/Acrobatic-Jury-2426 shared the story of how her best friend appeared to schedule a formal conversation about ending their friendship on the subreddit r/girldinnerdiaries. The Reddit user said she became concerned when her best friend sent her an invitation for a 20-minute catch-up call. No one in their friend group normally scheduled calls like that, so she wondered if her friend had a major life update to share.

Instead, she said the conversation turned into what felt like a friendship breakup. The post has received 5,400 upvotes and 572 comments.

She had considered this person her best friend for the past eight years. When her friend invited her to a FaceTime call in advance, she thought it was unusual. Everyone in their friend group typically called each other whenever they wanted to talk, but she assumed her friend might have an important update.

When her friend called, the Reddit user said it appeared that she was reading from notes.

One of the issues her friend brought up was that she had missed her birthday brunch. The Reddit user said her mother had been sick at the time and that her friend knew about the situation, making the criticism particularly frustrating.

“I asked her why she couldn't talk to me normally and she said she wanted to keep the conversation productive. By talking to me normally I meant her addressing her issues through a normal conversation but at that point I didn't even feel like correcting her,” OP wrote.

“She also asked if I was ‘still coming’ to the ski trip we have planned with our friend group for next month, I never even gave the slightest hint that I wasn't coming. The whole thing felt so weird.”

Commenters Questioned the Way the Friendship Was Ended

The comment section was filled with people offering support and questioning whether the friend handled the situation appropriately.

One commenter raised a broader question about how people should end friendships.

“Genuinely curious with friendships breakups - is it better to ghost to end the friendship or have a talk about it? To be clear, I don’t think the way it was handled by the ‘friend’ was okay but if you knew a friendship should end, what’s the best way to go about it?” they asked.

Another commenter wondered whether the friend had used AI to help prepare for the conversation.

“Sounds like she had a convo with AI, felt validated by her feelings of wanting to distance herself, and allowed AI to help her write her talking points. I'm actually saddened by this thought,” they wrote.

Someone else said the friend sounded immature but advised OP to respect her wishes.

“She sounds pretty immature. I’m sorry. I don’t really have advice other than respect her wishes not to stay in touch. However, you have the right to stay connected with any mutual friends you share,” they wrote.

Another commenter tried to comfort OP by sharing a similar experience.

“I had similar thing happened to me about 6 years ago and honestly, it was the best thing that could've happened. At first I felt weird and wondered why she didn't even took the time to talk to me, but then after some reflection I looked back on some events and realized that was the best for me! That was no friendship.”

Many commenters ultimately agreed that, regardless of whether the friendship needed to end, they felt the friend handled the conversation poorly.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/girldinnerdiaries.