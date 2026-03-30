Reddit temporarily banned Sir Paul McCartney's account after it posted photos from his concert in L.A. last weekend via Dropbox link. Moderators later restored the account, but the post remains deleted for unknown reasons. No one can come up with an explanation other than an automated response.

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Once again, the Reddit mods come out looking like clowns.

Why would Reddit ban Paul McCartney?

The day after two concert nights on Friday and Saturday, the account u/paulmccartney posted on the sub r/PaulMcCartney to share some of the fun.

"Hope you enjoyed the show at Fonda Theatre last night," said the account, likely run by the music legend's management team.

"As last night was a phone-free experience, we wanted to make sure that you had some memories from the show to share with friends, family and loved ones."

What a great way to compromise between banning phones and still guaranteeing lasting memories, right? Not on Reddit's watch. Hours later, the post was gone and the account banned. It now appears restored, though the user is still listed as "deleted" on the post.

Multiple theories about the ban blame the Dropbox link. These links tend to ping the automated ban system due to their use in scams in the past.

"Many who are commenting might not know that there is a Reddit admin system that flags, removes and bans some posts and users automatically, before mods can examine the post and they decide what to do about it afterward," wrote u/socks. "In this case I wonder if the link to a dropbox caused the problem."

Others think the fact that the account hadn't posted anything for five years prior triggered an overactive generative AI detector.

"The real answer is reddit is petrified about LLM bots manipulating its users (again lol) after that study last year showed how easy it was so they have an extremely sensitive 'spam' ban filter that catches real accounts constantly," theorized u/Rough_Biscotti_4279.

None of this explains why the post remains removed, even if the account is back.

"Reddit finds a problem in anything"

Reddit moderators have gained a reputation over the years for being overzealous and perhaps mad with power. In February, one removed an incredible photo by an actual NASA astronaut for being "too blurry."

Once this latest moderation sin spread to X, the slaughter began.

"Reddit finds a problem in anything," wrote @kevinnordio3. "Normal people tend to find the point of a conversation to not be annoying with details. Want fact-checkers that miss the bigger point? Go to Reddit."

"Reddit mods are genuinely the most insufferable people aside from incels and maga," said @HeyItsTeaz.

"Reddit mods prove the findings of the Stanford prison experiment," joked @brandonwenerd.

On the bright side, all the jokes riffing on Paul McCartney songs.

"Banned on the run?" asked top commenter u/Jack_Q_Frost_Jr.

"It was things he said today," declared u/reddit_-William.

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