‘The Final Boss of Capitalism’: Dollywood’s QR Code Soda Dispenser Limits Customers to 20-Second Pours and Three Scans Per Cup

A TikToker's video describing a QR code-operated soda dispenser at Dollywood, which limits users to three scans and a 20-second pour window, has drawn more than 164,000 views and sparked debate online. She claimed it was the “final boss of capitalism.”

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@lanisha_porter gave a detailed account of how the system essentially functions. After figuring out her drink, she held the blue cup close to her face to show viewers that it had a QR code to scan.

Once she scanned the code, the machine authorized the lever at the dispenser to release the drink. Shortly after the beverage is dispensed, a 20-second timer is set off. Customers have 20 seconds to fill their cup before the dispenser stops.

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The TikToker also revealed that the code had a limit of three scans after which a new cup would have to be purchased. That’s in line with the limited pours she highlighted in her video's caption.

TikTokers Had Beef With The Man Who Filled His Cup With Ice Causing Her Pour to Expire Early

Apart from capitalism claims, her followers seemed to have beef with another customer who interrupted the content creator during her 20-second window.

In the video, just as the woman was explaining the workings of the system and machine, a man was seen interrupting her. He was seen filling his cup with ice just after she finished scanning her cup.

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Many accused him of “stealing her scan” and being rude to her. She responded to one commenter, writing, “That crossed my mind as well. Lol.” Similarly, another commenter also accused him of stealing her ice. To this, the TikToker mentioned that the thought didn’t cross her mind.

The Internet is Outraged at Dollywood’s QR Code Soda Dispenser

@WallStreetApes shared the TikToker’s video on their X account, sparking outrage among their followers. In the caption, they pointed out the different limitations of the QR Code Soda Dispenser. They also said, “We shouldn’t have to live like this.”

Dollywood started their new drink system where you buy a soda and have to scan a QR code to get the drink



You are only allowed to fill the drink for a set amount of time, depending on the ounces you purchased



America is not a high trust society, so now refills are not allowed… pic.twitter.com/9XbQ6rXPNr — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 16, 2026

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Many agreed with both the content creator and the X account about capitalism. With the Dollywood system in mind, a user mentioned, “Now we’re all a QR scan away from a thirst-level crisis, huh?”

Another cautioned, “Based on a QR Code, not a trust issue, just another way to squeeze more cash out of folks. Wake up.” Other comments echoed similar sentiments and prompted others to share their personal experiences after visiting Dollywood, like the TikToker.

This article is based on a video shared by @lanisha_porter on TikTok and reshared by @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the specific terms of Dollywood's soda dispenser system.