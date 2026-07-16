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‘The Final Boss of Capitalism’: Dollywood’s QR Code Soda Dispenser Limits Customers to 20-Second Pours and Three Scans Per Cup

By Reni

1:13 AM CDT on July 16, 2026

QR code soda dispenser at Dollywood sparked a debate on capitalism on the internet.

QR code soda dispenser at Dollywood sparked a debate on capitalism on the internet.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @lanisha_porter

A TikToker's video describing a QR code-operated soda dispenser at Dollywood, which limits users to three scans and a 20-second pour window, has drawn more than 164,000 views and sparked debate online. She claimed it was the “final boss of capitalism.” 

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@lanisha_porter gave a detailed account of how the system essentially functions. After figuring out her drink, she held the blue cup close to her face to show viewers that it had a QR code to scan. 

@lanisha_porter

A paid-for cup. A QR code. Monitored usage. And limited refills…. What in the capitalistic modern society is going on?!!?!?? #dollywood #amusementpark

♬ original sound - Lanisha_Porter

Once she scanned the code, the machine authorized the lever at the dispenser to release the drink. Shortly after the beverage is dispensed, a 20-second timer is set off. Customers have 20 seconds to fill their cup before the dispenser stops. 

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The TikToker also revealed that the code had a limit of three scans after which a new cup would have to be purchased. That’s in line with the limited pours she highlighted in her video's caption. 

TikTokers Had Beef With The Man Who Filled His Cup With Ice Causing Her Pour to Expire Early

Apart from capitalism claims, her followers seemed to have beef with another customer who interrupted the content creator during her 20-second window. 

In the video, just as the woman was explaining the workings of the system and machine, a man was seen interrupting her. He was seen filling his cup with ice just after she finished scanning her cup. 

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Many accused him of “stealing her scan” and being rude to her. She responded to one commenter, writing, “That crossed my mind as well. Lol.”  Similarly, another commenter also accused him of stealing her ice. To this, the TikToker mentioned that the thought didn’t cross her mind. 

The Internet is Outraged at Dollywood’s QR Code Soda Dispenser

@WallStreetApes shared the TikToker’s video on their X account, sparking outrage among their followers. In the caption, they pointed out the different limitations of the QR Code Soda Dispenser. They also said, “We shouldn’t have to live like this.” 

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Many agreed with both the content creator and the X account about capitalism. With the Dollywood system in mind, a user mentioned, “Now we’re all a QR scan away from a thirst-level crisis, huh?”

Another cautioned, “Based on a QR Code, not a trust issue, just another way to squeeze more cash out of folks. Wake up.” Other comments echoed similar sentiments and prompted others to share their personal experiences after visiting Dollywood, like the TikToker.

This article is based on a video shared by @lanisha_porter on TikTok and reshared by @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the specific terms of Dollywood's soda dispenser system.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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