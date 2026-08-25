‘Pray for My Girls’: A TikToker Says One Night of Sneaking Out With Her Best Friends Ended With Them Grounded and Forbidden From Seeing Each Other

A TikToker has drawn attention after sharing how one night of sneaking out led to her and her two best friends being grounded and forbidden from seeing each other.

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TikToker @milaniabowman explained that what started as a night of sneaking out eventually led to the girls being grounded and allegedly forbidden from seeing each other.

Unplanned Sneak-Out Turns Into a Life-Changing Experience

In the video, the TikToker explained that she had been vacationing with one of her best friends and, after returning, went to stay at another friend’s place for a sleepover because they hadn’t seen each other in a while. However, during the sleepover, the girls came up with the idea of sneaking out to a place about 30 minutes away. She explained that her friend knew some people there and really wanted to hang out with them, so the group decided to go along with the plan.

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However, the outing did not go as planned.

Her friend, who had just returned from vacation, forgot to turn off her location tracking. Her friend's mother then began calling after noticing the girls were not where they were supposed to be. Once the other parents realized that none of the girls were where they were supposed to be, they also began making calls to find out where they were.

The friend who hosted the sleepover called her grandmother living in Alabama for help. The TikToker said the grandmother, though willing to help, was too far away to do anything.

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One of the mothers offered to drive them home, though the TikToker said she was initially reluctant to get in the car. However, she eventually did so after her mother told her to.

By the time the girls were brought back together, the TikToker said her two friends had already agreed on a version of events. However, she claimed that they had come up with the story without her input and that she had not agreed to go along with it.

When the girls arrived back at the friend's home, the TikToker said that the friend's father was waiting for them there and was very mad about everything. As she explained, the man told the girls that they could not remain friends anymore.

The TikToker remembered hugging one of the girls, saying goodbye to her and wondering whether this was the last time she would see her, given how angry the girls' parents were.

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She also explained how the consequences played out after the incident. One of her friends was reportedly grounded for the rest of the summer, while the other was grounded for an unspecified period. She also said the girls were no longer allowed to see or spend time with each other.

Eventually, she learned from her own mother how the girls were caught. According to the TikToker, one of her friend’s mothers woke up at midnight and decided to contact another friend’s mother, who seemed suspicious. But since there was no response, she drove to the friend's place just to find out whether the girls were still there.



The TikToker described the mother's decision to check as 'mother's intuition.'

She said her own parents reacted more calmly than the others and that she felt guilty knowing the other parents were still searching through their daughters' phones.

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The TikToker ended the video by asking her followers to "pray for my girls."



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the details shared in the TikToker's account. The details above reflect the events as described by @milaniabowman on TikTok.