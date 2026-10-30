Poster Says They Refused Parents’ Lake House Trip, Turned Phone Off for Nine Days, and Stopped Daily Visits After Argument

A post on r/AITAH on Oct. 24, 2026, asks whether refusing a trip planned by the her parents was wrong. The poster said their parents planned the trip around the poster's nine-day vacation.

The thread had received more than 2,300 upvotes and 121 comments at the time of publication.

The original poster wrote, “I live alone, yet 5minutes [sic] away from my parents.” They said they had been working six days a week, sometimes seven, and had given their boss a month's notice to get nine consecutive days off.

Comment

byu/kyle1234513 from discussion

inAITAH

Their parents were not fully disabled, the poster wrote, but had “parking stickers on their license plates” and “really need a lot of help for simple things like lifting and taking out their trash, or bending over.” The poster said they tried to help with those tasks. During a phone call, they told their mother they were taking time off and planned to do nothing, “just staying home and catching up on some z’s.”

A month later, on the first night of the vacation, the poster did not set an alarm. Their mother called the next morning and told them to “come over and pack their car for them or else were [sic] not going,” they wrote. The poster asked what she meant.

Their mother said the family was going to a lake house their parents liked to rent. The poster said the house had no internet access and nothing to do within a 30-minute drive. They told their parents they were staying home to rest and hoped the two would have a wonderful time.

Their mother erupted during the call. “HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO US, WEVE [sic] ALREADY PAID,” she said. The poster replied, “You didnt [sic] ask me, you didnt [sic] notify me, you didnt [sic] tell me anything about this trip.” They said they knew the trip would mean handling every chore for their parents, including cooking, shopping and fetching things. The poster said, “No means no, and you should ask me next time!” They hung up and turned off their phone for the full nine days, which they called “pure bliss.”

On the third day, the poster wrote, their parents drove to their home for a “wellfare [sic] check” because their calls were going to voicemail. The mother apologized, while the father stayed in the car because he was more disabled, according to the poster. The poster leaned out and waved to him. Their parents never went to the lake house and received a partial refund after canceling the trip, they wrote.

“Ive [sic] since stopped visiting them every day on my way home from work,” the poster wrote, adding that they still help with small tasks such as carrying laundry and changing a vacuum bag. “My parents and i [sic] basically pretend it never happened,” they wrote. The family still has weekly Sunday dinners.

One commenter suggested that the parents arrange paid assistance. “They need to hire help,” they wrote. “You are not their maid/whatever.” They added, “It’s one thing to help family it’s a whole different thing to be taken advantage of.”

“Ive [sic] since stopped visiting them every day on my way home from work,” besides doing small tasks such as carrying laundry and changing a vacuum bag. “My parents and i [sic] basically pretend it never happened,” they wrote. The family still holds weekly Sunday dinners.

One commenter suggested the parents arrange paid assistance. “They need to hire help,” they wrote. “You are not their maid/whatever.” They added, “It’s one thing to help family it’s a whole different thing to be taken advantage of.”

Comment

byu/kyle1234513 from discussion

inAITAH

Another commenter offered a suggestion for managing contact with the parents. “NTA,” they wrote. “Instead of turning the phone off, why not just block the parent’s number? That way they won’t miss other calls.”

A separate commenter who said they had a disability addressed what people with limited mobility can manage independently. “They are not helpless, I am in a wheelchair with only one arm and leg that work and can do most stuff for myself,” they wrote. “It’s just easiest for you to do it for them. People with disabilities learn to manage their environment to get things done all the time.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post. The details above reflect the poster's account as shared on r/AITAH. The poster's identity, their parents' identities and the commenters' identities have not been confirmed.