Police Arrested the Teen Who Was Knocked Down While His Attackers Fled — the Video Has X Demanding Answers

Birmingham police arrested an allegedly drunk teen who was amid a fight with three other teenagers. The incident has sparked outrage on the internet with many demanding answers and accountability.

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According to video footage shared by @Re_mi_gra_tion on X, four teenagers were seen having an argument while bystanders watched the situation unfold. One of the four, wearing a white T-shirt, was described in the post as allegedly drunk.

3 blacks attack a drunk white kid in Birmingham, the female police officer comes in to protect the violent blacks and arrest the white kid



Absolutely disgusting the way white people are treated in England (@KnockoutAudit) pic.twitter.com/Nct3OcqxaQ — Anglo ⚡️??????? Pigeon (@Re_mi_gra_tion) July 1, 2026

The boy in the white t-shirt was seen backing away as the three other teens began slowly closing in on him. Initially, they appeared to be having a calm conversation until the atmosphere quickly turned tense. One of the three teens suddenly began loudly arguing with the teen in white.

Although what they were arguing about was inaudible, without apparent warning, one of the teens charged the boy in the white shirt and knocked him to the ground. The individual who charged him, knocking him to the ground appeared to be wearing a black hoodie.

After knocking him to the ground, the individual kept walking away without looking behind. Another one jabbed the teen on the head and also walked away. While the scene was unfolding, officers could be heard in the background.

Police Arrested the Allegedly Drunk Teen And Escorted Him Away

As soon as officers arrived, the teens who had an altercation with the other fled from the scene. A female officer approached the teen, who attempted to swing at her.

The officer avoided the attempted jab and proceeded to arrest the individual. The officer handcuffed him and placed him in a police vehicle. They further escorted him away from the scene in a police car.

The X account continued to share a thread of videos related to the incident in the comment section. Each of them featured his arrest, being escorted in the police vehicle, and the arrival of multiple police officials on scene after the arrest.

The female officer in video with the bright HI-VIS runs back to help the other female officer arrest the white lad and lets the blacks walk away.



The guy with the glasses tells the officers the white lad has just been randomly attacked, they ignore him. pic.twitter.com/zLEUeEzgCu — Anglo ⚡️??????? Pigeon (@Re_mi_gra_tion) July 1, 2026

The Birmingham police has not yet released an official statement addressing the incident. But the internet was outraged at the incident and demanded accountability and an explaination from them.

Commenters questioned why the officer arrested the teen who had been knocked down rather than those who attacked him. An individual speculated, “I think that was because he swung at the officer, (or) else they probably would’ve hlet him go.”

Another criticized the police’s intervention and pointed out, “No intervention, no situational awareness, no composure, emotional rather than professional, unnecessarily aggressive, and they allowed the suspects to escape…”

The details above reflect the video footage shared by @Re_mi_gra_tion on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims. The location mentioned is unconfirmed.