A large-bodied blogger's journey to the sacred Batu Caves inspires body positivity and pride across Instagram and TikTok.

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With so much body negativity online, one large-bodied content creator decided to share some joy.

On Feb. 2, 2026, blogger Beck Delude (@manfattan) posted an Instagram reel of how she climbed the 272 stairs to the temple inside Batu Caves. In the video, Delude emphasized that she couldn't find content of big-bodied people making the trek, so she decided to make a video herself.

"Before this, I looked online for videos of plus-size people climbing the stairs to Batu Caves in Malaysia. I know they must exist, I just didn’t see any," the video's caption read. "So I’m sharing this to make sure we’re visible out here, living our lives in the world."

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The video showed Delude timing herself as she ascended the steps of Kuala Lumpur's most famous temple site, observing mischevious monkeys, picturesque views and larger-bodied Hindu people also making the pilgrimage.



"If you’ve got knees that can take stairs, this experience is for you, no matter your size," Delude said. "Go slow. Take breaks. You belong here."

The reel garnered 179,000 likes and over 2,000 comments in support of Delude making content that showed big-bodied people welcome in the space, in addition to respecting a foreign culture.

"She didn't see the representation she was looking for, so she made it herself," one comment read.

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"I applaud you for respecting this sacred place for Hindus," read another.

"You are an icon"

Because of the Instagram reel's success, Delude also posted the video to her TikTok. There, it garnered nearly 823,000 views, nearly 157,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

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@manfattan This video went crazy on the other app… uploading here to see if I should return to TT! Before this, I looked online for videos of plus size people climbing the stairs to Batu Caves in Malaysia. I know they must exist, I just didn’t see any. So I’m sharing this to make sure we’re visible out here, living our lives in the world. If you’ve got knees that can take stairs, this experience is for you, no matter your size. Go slow. Take breaks. You belong here. ♬ Hindu Pop - Marchese

On TikTok, the creator received comments from large-bodied and disabled users, thanking Delude for representing them and inspiring them. Some large-bodied users also shared their own experiences of climbing to the caves.

"As a plus-sized Hindu, I’ve been too ashamed to make these pilgrimages even tho they mean so deeply to me," read one comment. "Thank you for sharing your inspirational experience!"

"I did it as well. Not only my plus-size body but also my fear of heights and coming down the stairs," read another comment.

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Another simply said, "you are an icon."

Radical fat acceptance

With a recent shift towards thinness and shrinking one's body, body positivity and inclusivity is more important than ever.

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"The fat acceptance movement didn’t just change my life; it loosened the grip of unrelenting beauty standards for millions of women," said plus-sized influencer Natalie Craig.

Delude's social media presence—in particular her climb up to the Batu Caves— also combats online beauty standards and norms. Delude is proud of herself, gentle with herself, humorous and respectful of the culture she's experiencing.

"We went up, we went inside, we came down," she said in the reel. "It's plus-sized approved, baby."

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The Daily Dot has reached out to @manfattan via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

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