‘Please Stop Reading About This Place Online’: A Tourist’s Glowing Review of America After Visiting 16 World Cup Cities Has Struck a Nerve

A tourist who visited the U.S. during the FIFA World Cup says the world owes the country a 'massive apology. The man, who identifies himself as a YouTuber, said he visited 16 of the World Cup host cities. He claimed to have loved every single one of them for the people and the food.

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@NancyH_60 shared a video of a man, who appeared to be British, praising Americans and American culture. While he certainly loved the States, critics filled his DMs with angry messages about the man’s love for promoting it before his visitation.

However, he asserted that the world still owed America an apology. Before going further in his video, he clarified a few things. He said he did not support President Donald Trump, the government, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

?? We owe America a MASSIVE apology!

These European World Cup visitors are flooding the internet with pure love for the USA – and honestly, same. Yeah, the government’s a circus… but the PEOPLE? Genuine, kind, generous, and full of heart.

This is the America we know and love.… pic.twitter.com/GJK30bcM0H — NancyH (@NancyH_60) June 23, 2026

He stated, “That’s not what this is about.” His statement urging the world to apologize was because of the people he’s encountered. He described an experience that surprised him as a foreigner but that many Americans would consider commonplace: strangers approaching him to make conversation.

The man claimed strangers would sometimes stop him on the street, ask him about his day and what he was up to. Some even invited him to their homes to learn more about their stories.

He said the people he met were strangers he had no prior connection to. He regarded these strangers as the “friendliest people” in the world.

Yeah those European World Cup visitors loving America and the people here is awesome. Government can be a circus but the everyday folks are what make it great. Proud to be American for sure. ❤️ Thanks for sharing. What do you think? Team USA all the way. ?? — sandym (@Sandy1Texas) June 23, 2026

This was apparently the complete opposite of what he had been warned about. The America he was warned about was said to be rude, dangerous, and broken. However, what he experienced after actually visiting the USA contradicted the warning he’d received from people.

Ultimately, he said, “Everywhere has it’s problems, and its far from perfect…But please stop reading about this place online.” He urged viewers to experience the nation for themselves instead of relying on reviews they find online.

Speaking of which, the glowing review gained over 22,000 views and counting. Many alleged Americans were happy over the foreigner’s remarks about their country. They each responded in the comment section of the post.

The Internet Found the FIFA Tourist Who Visited America’s Review Refreshing

As mentioned earlier, the video was shared on X and has since sparked widespread praise for the foreigner who visited America. Many fellow citizens of the country appeared proud of hearing his thoughts.

Some thought it was refreshing considering the ongoing criticism about the country. One such user commented, “Always nice to hear pleasant reviews of our country!” Many commented red heart emojis, expressing their love for the glowing review.

Others were happy the man was able to enjoy himself without having any negative experiences, especially considering the ongoing political tensions. Many hoped many like the foreigner would continue to visit the country and have more positive experiences.