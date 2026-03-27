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Perez Hilton says he saw god after a 21-day hospital stay

"God presented himself to me," said Hilton.

11:00 AM CDT on March 27, 2026

Perez Hilton Instagram Reel.
@theperezhilton/Instagram

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton posted what he claimed was the "most important video that I’ve ever shared": After being hospitalized, "God presented himself to me," he said in the March 25 Instagram Reel.

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"My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days, and it was the worst and best thing that’s ever happened to me," Hilton started the video.

He explained that he had been hospitalized after having the flu for over a week, and he didn't follow the doctors' orders to take his medication with food. Because of that, he "developed an ulcer, and then a perforation, and then sepsis.

"The day before I was hospitalized, I was in so much stomach pain. I was like, 'This is weird, but it’ll go away.' The next morning, I couldn’t walk. I had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital," he explained.

After five days during which he underwent numerous tests to find the root cause of his symptoms, he finally underwent laparoscopic surgery.

"The sepsis just kept working and my body kept falling apart," Hilton said in the video. "Then one night with rapid response came because my heart got out of control. They had to put me on heart medications. And then I developed another infection in the hospital."

He was finally released after three weeks in the hospital, and since then, he claimed that "God presented himself to me."

"It was not a feeling. God presented himself to me. I grew up Catholic, but I was never a believer until now," he told viewers through tears. "God presented himself to me and then did something. Something that I could only call miraculous."

"And I was very lucid. It was real and this has been life-changing. I’m so grateful. I’m excited to start taking the kids to church every week. And to just know that God is real. […] I don’t have to hope to believe. I know now."

Some online alleged that Hilton's claim to have seen god meant there would be "allegations incoming" about the celebrity blogger, although no concrete claims were shared.

Others mocked the idea of God coming to Hilton in the hospital. 

@BradfemlyWalsh tweeted, "Yeah mate, and I believed my hospital curtains had turned into parrots and were only being stopped from flying away with me because my Grandad who died in 1994 was stopping them, when I was severely dehydrated in hospital, but that doesn't mean it actually happened, you nutjob."

@666tody666 added, "The concept of god revealing himself to Perez Hilton of all people."

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Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

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