People Asked About the Least Exciting Parts of Long-Term Relationships, and the Answers Are Surprisingly Honest

Many see long-term relationships as a romantic adventure full of affection and shared achievements. But what happens when the honeymoon period is over, couples start to fall ill, and the less attractive aspects of sharing a life come to light?

A recent post in the r/askreddit section of Reddit dealt with exactly that topic. Five days ago, a user, u/Krystarye, asked, "What's something completely uns*** about long-term relationships that everyone goes through but almost no one talks about out loud?"

This question led to honest replies that raised various points, such as declining attraction and the emotional aspects of looking after a partner.

1. To watch a partner's health fall apart

A particularly alarming comment in the thread dealt with the physical realities of growing older together. One commenter stated, "Watching your spouse's health decline with age."

Another person offered an alternative point of view: aging by itself doesn't make someone unattractive. "If anything," they said, "there is a sweet layer of having known this person through all these different seasons," and went on to say that perhaps poor hygiene and other factors weren't due to aging but were separate issues.

2. When one partner no longer wants s**

It can be tough for both people when one partner stops wanting s**. The partner who still wants s** might feel rejected or frustrated. The partner who stops wanting s**, on the other hand, might feel guilty or embarrassed. However, many things can affect s***** desire, including stress, health problems, hormonal changes, mental health issues and other relationship concerns. Still, both people need to talk openly and honestly and listen without blaming or getting defensive.

One commenter said partners may change in ways that neither of them had expected, including one partner no longer wanting or caring about s**. The person who first suggested this agreed, adding that "nobody goes into a marriage expecting a complete mismatch in core needs 10 years down the line."

A different commenter referred to menopause and the perimenopausal period, when s** can be painful for some women.

Comment

byu/Krystarye from discussion

inaskteddit

3. The bathroom facts you never knew

It wasn't all revelations about emotional complexity. For a number of Reddit users, sharing a bathroom was one of the less glamorous aspects of a long-term relationship. One commenter described a time when both partners had the stomach bug while living in a one-bathroom house. Another said they were comfortable enough with their partner to no longer feel embarrassed about bodily functions.

4. Witnessing your partner at their lowest

Apart from the physical discomfort, people also talked about the vulnerability of seeing their partner go through their most difficult times. One user identified the experience as "Seeing your partner at their lowest" and explained that relationships inevitably involve seeing each other angry, sad, depressed or burned out.

For a different commenter, the experience was part of a "deep intimacy," as their partner had never made them feel unattractive during difficult times.

Clearly, to each their own.

Comment

byu/Krystarye from discussion

inaskteddit

5. Finding love in the most unglamorous moments

Despite some unpleasant revelations, a number of users were optimistic about staying committed. "Nothing uns*** about my wife," one commenter wrote.

Another said they had been looking after a recovering partner and that the emotional intimacy made the experience more meaningful rather than unattractive. A third offered the example of feeling completely annoyed with their partner yet still loving them.