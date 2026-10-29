Parents Tell 18-Year-Old to Move Out After She Wants to Stop Sharing Her Location, Sparking Privacy Debate

An 18-year-old woman shared her experience in a post on Reddit's r/AmItheAsshole, where she discussed wanting to stop sharing her location with her parents. Commenters began discussing parental control and independence after the OP revealed that her parents had given her an ultimatum: move out and pay her own bills.

The woman's main question was whether she was wrong for wanting to turn off the tracking app Life360 after allowing her parents to track her continuously for more than five years.

According to the OP, her parents made her and her sister install the app when they were around 13. But now that she is working full-time after taking a gap year following high school graduation, the woman believes that, as an adult, she should be able to decide whether to share her location. However, her parents disagreed and argued that the app was necessary for her safety. When she raised the issue, her parents told her she had until the next day to move out and cover her own expenses if she wanted that level of freedom.

On Reddit, the woman explained that Life360 gave her parents information about her movements, including her location, travel routes, speed and phone battery level. They also received notifications when she entered or left known locations, such as home, work and the gym.

But as an adult, she said constant monitoring made her uncomfortable because she worried that even stopping to buy food after work could lead to questions from her parents.

The OP added that her parents' tracking also affected her freedom when she was younger. She recalled times when her location was not updating and her parents restricted her from visiting places they considered unusual. She also said her parents called her when her phone battery dropped below 25% and asked her to charge it regardless of where she was.

"I don't want to feel like I have to explain all my choices and routine to people all the time as an independent adult," she now felt.

The woman said she was not looking to rebel against her parents but wanted the freedom to socialize as an adult, occasionally stay overnight at a friend's house and make everyday decisions without having to justify them. She acknowledged that location sharing was a source of comfort for her parents, but she asked Reddit users whether they thought monitoring her 24/7 was justified, even after she turned 18.

Reddit users largely supported the OP's decision to reclaim her privacy. One commenter argued that her parents had overstepped their boundaries and suggested that the woman look into local laws governing evictions before assuming she had to leave immediately simply because her parents had asked her to in the heat of the moment.

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Another commenter said it was reasonable for parents to care about their child's safety but not to use financial and emotional pressure to enforce location sharing. Others encouraged the woman to turn off the app after she moved out, arguing that becoming an independent adult should include the ability to decide who can access her location.

One commenter, meanwhile, said location-sharing apps can be helpful and protective when people agree to use them voluntarily and respect one another's boundaries, whether they are parents or other people looking out for someone's well-being.