‘One More Game’ Can Ruin a Relationship. Internet Shares the Hobbies That Push Partners Away

While a hobby can offer an escape from daily stress, what happens when it takes priority over life with a partner in terms of responsibilities or finances? That question on Reddit sparked a lively discussion, with users sharing the pastimes they believe can gradually damage relationships. In a post on r/AskReddit, user u/kryozaris asked, “What hobby can slowly destroy a relationship without either person realizing it until it's too late?” With 5,200 upvotes, the post received a wide range of responses, with video games, expensive collectibles, animal rescue and endurance sports among the examples.

Video games emerged as the most common answer. One commenter described an ex who repeatedly promised to play “one more game” and, as a result, skipped dinner together and neglected household chores. The commenter said she also enjoyed video games, so she felt the issue was not the hobby itself but the lack of balance and consideration for the person waiting.

Other users agreed that the danger lay not in simply enjoying games but in letting them overshadow basic commitments. One user said he maintained his gaming hobby while raising a family and still contributed to household chores, such as preparing meals, while making time for his wife and child.

Tabletop gaming also played a part in the discussion. A Reddit user said their marriage failed partly because their ex was addicted to role-playing games, which required lengthy sessions and scheduling. The commenter said they had tried to find activities they could enjoy together, but that, as they later understood, was not the problem.

Some expensive hobbies also concerned many in the thread because they could eventually cost money and create shared financial responsibilities. One highly upvoted commenter said they had seen customers at a game shop discussing how spending thousands of dollars on Magic: The Gathering cards had led to financial strain at home. The commenter said some customers also told them that their wives had placed spending limits on them because they had been making financially damaging decisions.

The discussion also listed hobbies that require substantial time and resources, such as horse ownership, competitive triathlons, surfing and animal rescue. These were mentioned by people who said their partners' commitments to these activities dictated their schedules enough to disrupt plans or leave one person managing more of the family's responsibilities.

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Others said caring for rescued animals requires realistically considering how much space is available, along with the financial commitment involved.

However, as the thread showed, having an intense hobby does not inevitably damage a relationship. Some users said they had successfully shared interests with their partners, while others said the real problem was compulsive behavior that led to poor boundaries and unrealistic expectations.