Woman’s birthday cake order goes wrong and the shop’s response makes things worse.

A TikTok user, @alyssaachanel, shared her frustration over a cake delivery that was supposed to arrive on a Friday but was not delivered until Sunday. The woman felt that small business owners had lost the plot. The video, shared on July 2, drew 2.6 million views, 363,100 likes and 2,237 comments.

The woman started her story by revealing that she tried to order a cake for her best friend’s birthday. She said she ordered the cake a week in advance to avoid any hiccups, and it was supposed to arrive on a Friday. Upon arriving at the restaurant for the birthday dinner, the woman learned that the cake had not been delivered.

The woman then called the cake shop, which was closed for the day. She did not get annoyed and decided to call the cake shop the next day, as the birthday event was supposed to take place then.

The next day, the woman said she called the cake shop three to four times, but there was no answer. This left her annoyed, as the cake would not be delivered in time for the main birthday event. She then called the shop again on Sunday to inquire about the cake.

She said the same man she had spoken with while ordering the cake answered her call. He apologized for the cake not being delivered on Friday and revealed that they had seen her calls go to voicemail. “Thank you for stating the obvious. I know the cake did not get delivered on Friday; I was there. I’m trying to figure out why it did not get delivered on a Friday. But he doesn’t have an explanation; he is just stating the obvious,” she said.

The woman then asked the man for the cake to be redelivered on Monday, the day of the main birthday celebration. The man told her they would try to get the cake delivered the next day. Annoyed, she told them not to try but to make it their priority. She also asked for a full refund, as the delivery was three days late.

According to the woman, the man on the phone told her they would redeliver the cake, but asking for a refund was a bit too much. “It wouldn’t be anything at all if you just did your job. What are we talking about?” she said. She ranted about the poor customer service.



One commenter wrote, “Also…now you’re paying full price for (at least) a 3-day-old cake.” Another wrote, “‘A refund feels like a bit too much.’ oh I’m sorry, not receiving the service I paid for feels like a bit too much too….”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events and opinions described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @alyssaachanel’s account as shared on TikTok.