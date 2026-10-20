‘The Airport Is Basically My Third Home’: Dental Student’s Study Routine Has Other Students Weighing In

A dental student, Diksha, who goes by the handle @diksha.222, uploaded a TikTok video on Sept. 16 showing an unusual place to study: a flight. The video showed her sitting in the dark cabin of a plane and using her flight home to catch up on lectures by taking notes on her iPad. She wears headphones and a jacket as she studies.

The text overlay read, "POV: you're a domestic student who flies home every 2 to 3 weeks, so this is your second study spot."

The notes visible in the video covered various dental subjects, such as occlusal schemes and the circumstances under which it is appropriate to use complete dentures or removable partial dentures (RPDs). Rather than treating the trip as a break from her studies, Diksha appeared to be using the journey to catch up on lectures she had postponed.

The caption read, "No place better than to watch the lectures you've been procrastinating." The video had more than 54,000 likes, and viewers took to the comments section to share their own experiences traveling between university and home. Several mentioned that airports and flights were familiar parts of their student days. One remarked, "The airport is basically my third home", while another recalled, "Last year I think I went home three times."

Others said they had followed similar routines when they were at university. One commenter mentioned studying on flights during their first and second years. However, students have different experiences when it comes to the distance between their university and home. While some make the journey regularly, others have to travel much longer distances.

One commenter shared, "My home is 16 hours by flight."

TikTok users discuss this student's in-flight activities.

Another viewer said they did the same when traveling internationally. The comment led to a discussion on TikTok about the differences between domestic and international students and how much resources and money can matter.

Diksha's video also prompted comments about the realities of studying dentistry, with her visible notes covering specialized topics such as dental occlusion and the use of various types of dentures. While one commenter believed "Dental school must be easy", another used a series of dollar signs to indicate the potential costs of dental education and air travel, a concern other commenters also raised.