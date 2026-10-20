TikToker Reveals Why Fridays Were Hardest in Her Marriage

A TikTok user has opened up about the times she struggled most in her marriage, revealing the day of the week she dreaded and explaining why. lifewithscrambledmegs, whose username is @scrambled.megs3, shared her experience in a video that has garnered 179,500 views and 361 comments.

For lifewithscrambledmegs, that day was Friday. She said she hated it most because it reminded her of how little her husband wanted to spend time with her. During the week, she was occupied with work for nine hours a day, leaving her less time to dwell on the situation.

“Friday meant that I had the next 50-some hours to be reminded of how little my husband wanted to be around me,” she said in the video.

Even so, she continued to hope that things would be different. When she left work, she would call her husband, hoping he might want to get dinner or see a movie with her.

“But most Fridays, he was already doing something else. Golfing, drinking with his friends. Anything but spending time with me,” she said.

The weekends were no better, she explained. Saturdays and Sundays revolved around football, something she had once enjoyed. However, watching games with her husband did not mean sitting together on the couch and enjoying them. Instead, she said, it meant dealing with him after he got drunk. As a result, an activity she once loved became something she dreaded.

Despite these experiences, her optimism never completely faded. When Monday arrived, she would spend the rest of the week hoping the following weekend would be different. But the pattern never changed, and the repeated disappointment took an emotional toll on her.

“After enough weekends of feeling like your presence is an inconvenience, you stop asking for dinner, you stop asking for the movie. You stop asking him to go to the store. You stop asking for literally anything. Because eventually you'd rather be lonely than be reminded one more time that the person you married acts like spending time with you is a burden,” she said.

The Video Had Users Sharing Their Own Stories in the Comments

The experience lifewithscrambledmegs described resonated with many viewers. Commenters sympathized with her, and several shared their own experiences with unhappy marriages and difficult relationships.

“I dreaded Friday's [sic]. It meant, if he was home, he would be rude, ugly, and downright mean. I'm so happy I finally left that life,” one user wrote.

“I worked a 2nd job on the weekends the majority of our marriage ... just to avoid him,” another commenter shared.

Many others expressed sympathy for what she had experienced, noting how lonely a marriage can feel when a partner treats spending time together as a burden.

One man also shared a message of support, saying that people deserve to marry someone they love and consider their best friend.

“I'm sorry. You should be cherished. Been married 28 years and today I started planning my wife's 50th birthday which is in 4 months. I have all of her friends helping me. I want her to feel special bc she's my best friend. Every woman deserves a best friend they are married to,” he wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video. The details above reflect the account shared by @scrambled.megs3 on TikTok.

