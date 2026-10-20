Server Says 12 Wedding Guests Spent $500 but Left Just $38 in Tips: ‘ABSOLUTE WORST DECISION EVER’

A server’s account of a bad night at work has once again divided people. Jo, who goes by @mydearest.jo, said a group of 12 spent $500 at a wedding welcome party but left only $38 in tips. Jo made a video titled "ABSOLUTE WORST DECISION EVER" in which she described the experience and explained why the evening left her annoyed.

Jo said the group had a $500 bill and that she was taking the drink orders. However, the members tipped individually rather than agreeing on how much each person should tip, resulting in a total of $38 in tips. Jo added: “If you don't know tipping math, that should have been a hundred-dollar tip,” meaning the group should have left her about 20% of the bill as a tip.

Jo said that receiving a very small tip at the beginning of her shift also affected her expectations for the rest of the night.

Although she enjoys her job, she said the experience reminded her why she had considered quitting. She also said she lost track of the number of orders, which added to her frustration over the fact that only four customers tipped her that evening.

There was also a personal disappointment for Jo, who decided to give up her tickets to the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns game after telling her manager the week before that she wanted to work. She had expected Oklahoma to lose, only for the team to win instead.

The comments reflected differing views on whether customers should be expected to leave tips of 20% or more. One commenter said tips should be based on the quality of service. They usually tip 10% if their drink is served full, 15% if they haven't had to wait and 20% if they consider the service excellent. Another commenter opposed the tipping system as a whole, arguing that restaurant workers should not have to rely on customers' generosity to earn a living wage when their employers do not pay them enough.

However, one commenter said they usually left tips of 30% to 40% and had once left a $20 tip at a pizza shop where their daughter worked. They also encouraged the server, saying, “You will always deal with difficult people. Sometimes you just have to laugh and move on.”

In many restaurants and bars in the United States, tipping is customary. Although some customers consider 20% a standard tip, others believe tips should be based on the quality of service rather than a set percentage, as reflected in the comments.