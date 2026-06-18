A YouTube video on the SB Mowing channel follows Spencer as he responds to a message from an Uber driver named Zach about an old woman named Debbie who was struggling with her yard and her bills.

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Zach had helped Debbie carry groceries to her back door and saw that her yard was overgrown with debris, then realized he could not physically take on the work himself.

The Uber driver reached out to SB Mowing, having watched their earlier clips. He wrote, “Just… I had seen your videos before and then your pop-ups recently on Facebook and she was just telling me her story and it seemed like she was struggling and I looked at this yard when I came around the corner and kept it to myself but was kind of like holy cow.”

He added that he “wanted to help her anyway” he could and thought “it would be best to reach out” because he “didn’t have the ability to help her,” due to a recent knee surgery.

Spencer and his father then arrived at her property. They talked to Debbie, learning more about her situation, and decided to use their nonprofit, SB Mow It Forward, to help her stabilize housing costs.

The GoFundMe organized by SB Mow It Forward says Debbie “fell three months behind on rent” and delayed dental and health care she needed. The fundraiser description says “there were days when she and her dogs went without food because she simply couldn't afford it,” and notes that her husband died after a cancer diagnosis. Furthermore, it also notes that she was scammed by a contractor who took $2,000 from her and never appeared for any repair.

The fundraiser page credits Zach with setting everything in motion, how he “went above and beyond” his ride-share work to help Debbie, saying SB Mowing “would never have known about Debbie” without his message.

One commenter under the YouTube video thanked Zach and SB Mowing for getting the news out. That commenter wrote, “Thank you to Uber driver Zach. You saw something, you said something. Thanks for reaching out to Spencer (and dad). You three are a BLESSING.”

Another commenter, who said they were 80 years old, focused on how help like this can feel for someone in Debbie’s position, and wrote, “I’m 80 yrs old and I can really feel for this lady. You can’t do it anymore and you feel so defeated. You feel old and worthless. To have this kind of help makes you feel valued. It is such a psychological uplifting experience. She will never forget this!!!”

A different viewer connected Debbie’s story to another news clip about hunger among older adults, and wrote, “🙏This reminded me of an elderly man recently calling 911, because he hasn't eaten in days and didn't know what to do. 😢😢😢 thank you so much for bringing awareness and doing so much to help her! Inspiring all of us to do something and say something.❤❤❤”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all of Debbie’s financial and medical details. The information above reflects the account as shared in the YouTube video on the SB Mowing channel, the GoFundMe campaign “Help Debbie Find Stability in the Hardest Years of Her Life.”