People are blaming “office air” for their 9-to-5 glow-down. Experts say it’s real

A viral TikTok theory is putting a name to a very specific workplace insecurity: why you look noticeably worse by midday.

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Corporate girly Noa Donlan (@noadonlan) calls herself the CEO of the "office air theory."

Donlan’s clips comparing how she walks into the office in the morning—clean hair, calm skin—to how she looks by lunch hour—oily hair, dark undereyes, puffy face— recently went viral on TikTok.

She blames the office air, of course, meaning that the fluorescent lighting, blue light from screens, and poor air circulation native to office environments degrade workers’ physical appearance over the course of a workday.

Couple these factors with the sedentary nature of an employee hunched over their computer for hours on end, and you’ve got the unwanted effects of office air.

"I look like a sick Victorian child by lunch," said Donlan, who says she observed the effect over four years of working in multiple offices. "I go home and I've aged like 10 years."

Donlan’s theory resonated with office workers who agreed they’ve observed the same fresh-to-haggard pattern taking effect over the workday. Many felt relieved to learn others experienced the negative effects of office air.

Unfortunately, experts seem to back the "office air" theory

The quality of light and recycled air in offices has very real impacts on human skin. Fluorescent lights used in offices emit small amounts of UV, which ages skin and contributes to cancer risk, while blue light from screens damages DNA and worsens hyperpigmentation, particularly in darker skin tones.

Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta claims long-term exposure to air conditioning is just as bad for skin as UV exposure.

"If we talk about the long-term effect of air conditioners on our skin, it is more or less as disastrous as compared to the harmful sun rays,” she warns. "Absence of moisture is characterised by dullness, loss of plumpness, elasticity, and bounce."

The physical effects of poor light and air quality can affect workers even when they’re not at the office.

Dr. Stephanie Ho pointed out that a typical office environment can disrupt circadian rhythm, contributing to subpar sleep hygiene and lower energy levels, not to mention emotional side effects.

"Being in the office contributes to a sluggish or foggy feeling,” she said. “Over time, it can lead to a sense of burnout, reduced productivity, and feeling 'less attractive' because your skin looks dull, your posture is worse, and your mood is low."

"There’s something in the office air"

Donlan showed up to work clean, clear, and un-puffy, but by 1pm her hair was oily, dark circles appeared under her eyes and her face swelled up. She wrote in onscreen text, “POV: Office Air Theory,” in the undeniable before-and-after video from March 11, 2026.

@noadonlan There’s something in the OFFICE air? Follow if this is you by 1pm in the office? someone mentioned this song in the comments and I can’t remember who it was so if this was you THANK YOU for the song idea ;) #corporategirl #officelife #workhumor #9to5 #corporategirly ♬ original sound - Z

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