A barber has gone viral on Reddit after a video posted on r/nextfuckinglevel showed his interaction with a young client who has Down syndrome.

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The clip shows the pair interacting during a haircut, with many viewers praising the barber's patience. The wholesome interaction quickly resonated with Reddit users, who flooded the comments section with supportive messages. Getting a haircut can be a challenge for many children, especially those who would rather run around and play than sit still in a barber's chair. For children with developmental disabilities, the experience may require additional patience and support. While some barbers may struggle with these situations, others have a natural ability to make children feel comfortable, turning a stressful experience into a positive one.

The video prompted a strong response from Reddit users.

A barber made this kid's day with his hair cutting technique

Instead of making the haircut a difficult experience, this barber turned it into a game for his young client. Throughout the video, he praises the boy for sitting still, as some children may feel uneasy around scissors and clippers. This barber does everything in his power to make the experience enjoyable for his young client, he remains engaged with the child throughout the haircut.



In the video, the barber and the boy turn the haircut into a game, it’s like a round of red light, green light. The boy tells the barber when to cut and when to stop. The pair can be seen laughing throughout the interaction. Over and over, the kid can be heard yelling “stop!” and “go!” while the barber laughs along with him. The clip received a positive response online.

After his hair has been cut, the barber reveals the finished product to the camera. When the boy sees the results, he continues laughing. The exchange highlights their familiarity with one another.

Commenters on Reddit enjoyed the video. Many of them praised the barber for his patience, while also sharing how special the moment was for both the boy and barber alike.

“Good man,” wrote one user. Another commenter said, “And that will remain in the memories of that child too.” Third commenter wrote on the thread, “Couple of legends there.”

Another Reddit commenter wrote, “He’s a special needs barber. There are a few other videos of him working with kids who are even nonverbal and in the midst of meltdowns.” It’s clear that this is his calling. He makes a stressful situation less intimidating for each client.

Redditors couldn’t get enough of the adorable boy, writing comments like “Omg bless his baby heart” and “That kid's laugh is pure sunshine.” The adorable duo made everyone’s day.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify details about the barber or the child featured in the video. The clip was shared on Reddit's r/nextfuckinglevel subreddit.