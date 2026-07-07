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“None of This is Making Healthcare Better”: Americans Are Fed Up With the Monopolization of Healthcare Services

3:14 PM CDT on July 7, 2026

Woman Criticizes Health Care Consolidation in Viral X Video

Woman Criticizes Health Care Consolidation in Viral X Video

|Image Credit: X/@WallStreetApes

A video shared on X has sparked discussion after a woman criticized the growing consolidation of healthcare services. According to the video, insurance companies play an outsized role in determining healthcare costs. The woman also argues that insured patients have little control over how they pay for healthcare.

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A video shared on X outlines the woman's concerns about the healthcare system. "Who else is just as annoyed as I am that when you have to make a doctor's appointment you don't get the girls behind the desk at reception anymore?" the woman in the video says.

She is referencing scheduling, which for many offices is now done through third parties. The video claims that larger healthcare systems are increasingly acquiring independent practices, they are putting all of them under bigger corporations, as the second half of the video points out.

"Large hospital and health systems like HCA Healthcare, CommonSpirit, Ascension, Kaiser Permanente, Tenet are acquiring independent practices and centralize scheduling into shared call centers (often out-of-state or offshore)," said the post on X.

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According to the post, consolidation has coincided with rising healthcare costs. "60% of the physician practices in America have already been acquired by these mega monopolies," the video claims.

Most are quick to agree with the points being made

Private equity is the real problem here and not just in medical. They are doing this with veterinarians, HVAC businesses and electricians among others. Just trying to squeeze every last f#cking cent out of the middle and working class. This is not a free market. They are building monopolies," one user stated.

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One user wrote, "There are still some physicians that you can access. I pay my PCP $100.00 a visit. His office handles everything I need. I don't even use my insurance for meds because they are cheaper cash for 90 days . Insurance pays for my labs as I use their provider Quest."

Though that does not appear to be the experience most people are having, knowing that it is still out there is reassuring. The creator argues healthcare should prioritize patients over profits.

"Our healthcare system is broken. Over regulated, incentivized by money and not medicine, run by insurance and paid with money won by lawyers. We need to stop the third party payer system and go back to a system where the contract is between the buyer and the payor," said another.

Some commenters said healthcare costs have become increasingly difficult to afford. The video prompted broader discussion about healthcare costs and industry consolidation.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or the broader assertions about the health care industry discussed in the post.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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