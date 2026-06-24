‘Nobody Wants You Here’: Video Shows Couple Confronting Somali Family During House Hunt in Shakopee, Minnesota

A video posted to Instagram by the account Somali Snaps shows a couple confronting a Somali family while they were house shopping in the Shakopee suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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The woman who shared the video was a family member who filmed the confrontation and wrote that two people she identified as neighbors approached the family while they looked at homes to purchase.

She added text directly on the video, writing: "Neighbors in Shakopee, MN ran outside to harass my Somali family BORN IN AMERICA for HOUSE SHOPPING. Accused them of stealing money. Said they don't belong. These people don't want us here and they're not hiding it anymore."

MAGA couple attack Somali family out house shopping—yell "Nobody wants you here!"



"I can smell you from here!" husband yells.

"Not a single person wants you."



"Where did you steal the money for a house?" wife asks.



"You steal your money—you should work for a living as we do."… pic.twitter.com/K17a7m4kLM — LongTime?FirstTime?‍? (@LongTimeHistory) June 23, 2026

The footage shows the man standing near the family's car while directing remarks at them. "Nobody wants you here," he said. "Not a single person wants you." The man also made a derogatory remark about the family's scent saying, "I can smell you from here".

The woman accompanying him joined the confrontation. "Where did you steal the money for a house?" she asked. "You steal your money [sic] — you should work for a living as we do."

The video ended with the couple continuing to accuse the Somali family of stealing money. As the video ended, the woman filming told the couple, "You guys are sad."

No charges against the couple had been confirmed in available reporting as of publication.

The comment section mostly condemned the alleged harassment of the Somali family. "MAGA is literally out there bothering random strangers on the streets and in neighborhoods!" one commenter wrote. the couple's political affiliation was not confirmed in the video or available reporting.

Another pushed the blame on the rich. "Trillionaire and billionaire telling y'all Somalis are stealing," the user wrote. "None of y'all think. Y'all just follow like sheep."

Trillionaire and billionaire telling yall Somalis are stealing…none of yall think. Yall just follow like sheep pic.twitter.com/H02oVCQRwc — ??SOMALIA HANOOLAATO (@JOJOWINGFly) June 24, 2026

According to CNN, Minnesota is home to one of the largest Somali-American communities in the United States, with a significant population concentrated in the Minneapolis area, including Shakopee. Business owners and families in Minneapolis' Somali community have reported being threatened, harassed, and bullied on social media since early 2026.

One commenter connected the incident to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being hosted across the United States. "This is AWEFUL [sic]," the commenter wrote. "America is getting the BEST PR from the world cup visitors… and then we have TRASH like these people, who make our COUNTRY look bad."

The couple's identity and political affiliation have not been confirmed. The Daily Dot could not independently verify all details described in the video, including the identities of those involved or whether charges were filed. Background context on the Somali-American community in Minnesota was drawn from reporting by CNN.