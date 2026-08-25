‘Nobody Thought That Was Worth Mentioning to Me.’ Man Drives 5 Hours to Meet Girlfriend’s Family, Walks Into Her Ex Staying at the House

A Reddit user is detailing how a family dinner went sideways after he ended up feeling sidelined by his girlfriend and her family. Originally posted under the subreddit r/BoyDinnerDiaries by user Unique_King5900, the post describes a man who says he felt left out after his girlfriend failed to mention a key detail regarding inviting an ex before he made a five-hour trip to meet her family in person.

Featured Video

At first, the man saw it as an opportunity for him to properly spend time with her extended relatives. However, the visit turned tense when his girlfriend's ex arrived.

“Drove 5 hours with my girlfriend because her family was having a big get together and she really wanted me there,” the Reddit user wrote. “A bunch of relatives were coming in, they were doing a huge dinner at the house, whole thing was supposed to be me properly spending time with everyone.”

“Then after we got there I found out her ex was staying at the house too. Apparently he's still really close with the family and nobody thought that was worth mentioning to me beforehand lol.”

Advertisement

According to the OP, his girlfriend’s mother repeatedly brought up stories about her ex, which he said made him uncomfortable. Meanwhile the two exes chatted throughout the evening. The situation came to a head when his girlfriend and her ex disappeared for quite some time. When he asked her where she went, she refused to answer him. She told him he was free to leave.

“I tried not to make it weird but the whole vibe was awful…enough that I was definitely noticing it. Then at one point the two of them disappeared outside together for like 20 or 30 mins.”

“I asked her what was going on when she came back and she immediately got defensive. Said I was embarrassing her in front of her family and acting insecure. It turned into a pretty nasty argument and she told me if I was gonna be around in a bad mood and ruin it for everyone then I should just go.”

Advertisement

After the exchange, the man packed his belongings and checked into a local hotel. His girlfriend has called and texted repeatedly since he left, but he hasn't responded. He said he couldn’t help but feel he became the villain in the situation.

Internet Urges Man to Leave Girlfriend After She Disappears with Ex During Family Dinner

The user said he was planning to leave early the next morning without giving prior notice.

Many commenters expressed support for his decision to leave.

Advertisement

“Go on home. Blatant disrespect from your girl and her family. Don’t let them tell you twice,” said one user.

Another added, “Hit the road and she can find her own way home. It’s her not you. She’s a walking red flag. She should’ve warned you the ex would be there. Not stopping her mom from bringing up the stories.Disappearing for 20/30 minutes with ex. Getting defensive/not validating you instead of hearing what you were saying and validating your feelings. You are NOT the problem, but her and her family are. Let one of them drive her home. You deserve someone better than her. Call her once you’re on the road to let her know you two are finished and she can find her own way home. You did not deserve that level of disrespect and SHE’s the embarrassing one, not you.”

“She and her family showed you no respect having that guy there. If they want that ex back in her life so badly they can have him. You deserve a lot better.” a separate reader wrote.

Another commented, “As someone who’s been in a similar situation, let me tell you how I reacted and have not regretted it since: I kept it strictly business. I didn’t acknowledge the event the next morning and drove her back. When she brought it up, I said I just need time to think and kept silent. I showed no emotion to her.”

Advertisement

“I cut contact after we got home. Moved on. Did not lash out did not give her a second chance. I moved on. Obviously there are differences between our relationships where that might not work or be possible with you. But treating her better than she treated me (ensured she got home ok) and then cutting contact made me feel better about myself. Like I didn’t stoop to her level I guess.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared in r/BoyDinnerDiaries by user Unique_King5900.