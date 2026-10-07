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TikToker Plays His Parents at 22, Jokes About Buying a House for $20K and Retiring at 42

4:26 AM CDT on October 7, 2026

TikToker shows how his parents could afford everything.

TikToker shows how his parents could afford everything.

|TikTok/@george_olney

A TikTok video posted by creator @george_olney on April 21, 2025, shows him portraying his parents at age 22 in a skit. The video had about 1.7 million views and 215,800 likes at the time of publication.

The creator voiced his parents' younger selves and opened with housing. "I'm just gonna go buy a house for 20 grand," he said, then added, "Job done, mate." He described a three-bedroom semi-detached home and a mortgage before offering a spare Beatles ticket. "It's a tenner," he said.

The TikToker then acted out his parents buying a car. He can be heard saying, "One car, please," and counting out payment to a seller with "20, 40, 60, 80, 100." When a driving license came up, he said, "Nah, don't worry about it, mate." He similarly waved off the need for seat belts and told the group, "We are invincible."

After that, he mimicked his parents' eating habits and hairstyles. He asked who wanted a bad haircut and suggested a mullet. "I'm just gonna have some cheese," he said, then listed butter, a whole container of milk, a bottle of wine, marmalade, and a potato. He asked, "What's cholesterol?" and wondered, "I won't have health problems in the future if I eat all that, will I?" Later he offered "a whole cake with some butter on top."

He then turned to school and careers, with the creator impersonating parents who skipped college. He answered "Nah" when asked about it and said everyone had O levels. "I'm getting a billion pounds a year," he said. "I can retire age 42 and my pension is 10 grand a day." He then portrayed his parents at age 22 and said he was thinking about a holiday home in France. Asked how he knew French, he replied, "I've got an O level in it."

The skit ended with vacation planning. "Hands up if you wanna go to Majorca," he said, and the price for the whole trip was 40. His answer was "Sweet." He also joked that he would be upset if someone invented the internet and "double angry" if anyone mocked him on it. He then told the group, "Come on, let's all go and use payphones."

The TikTok does not state where the parents lived or which years the skit covers. The house, ticket and pension figures mentioned in the skit were presented as part of the comedy.

One viewer joked about starting to save before birth.

"Should've started saving for a house during conception. Instead I was just floating around," a commenter wrote.

Another viewer shared a story about a family member's church job and home.

"My grandfather got a house built for him with the £300 gifted to him by the church as a 'golden hello,'" a commenter wrote. The gift was intended to help him start his job as the church's new organist. "Now people do it for free."

Another viewer described the price their family paid for a Welsh cottage and its eventual sale price. "My mum bought her cottage in north Wales for £8000... " It's just sold for £460,000 MAKE IT MAKE SENSE," one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok, which is a comedic roleplay performed by the creator. The details above reflect @george_olney's account as shared on TikTok. His and his parents' identity, his parents' circumstances, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.

Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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