Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

“Homodachi Life confirmed!!”: Nintendo Miis are now allowed to be gay and nonbinary in latest “Tomodachi Life” release

The game also allows for non-binary preferences to be set.

6:53 AM CST on January 30, 2026

tomadatchi life dating options

tomadatchi life dating options

|Nintendo of America/YouTube

After over a decade, players of Nintendo's Tomodachi Life say the company finally gave the fans what they want: same-sex dating options.

Featured Video

After over a decade of Miis having diverse relationships in Nintendo’s Tomodachi Life, characters are finally allowed to be queer. During Nintendo's Direct on Jan. 29, 2026, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream revealed an inclusive settings menu that enables players to select their character’s “dating preferences” during the Mii creation process.

u/kevinsagadx/ via Reddit- Mii creation screen from Tomodachi Life including nonbinary as a dating preference option
u/kevinsagadx/ via Reddit

Miis can now date and marry multiple genders, or no genders, living their virtual lives as gay or nonbinary beings. On the Mii creation screen, players can “pick one, more than one, or none,” from the options “male,” “female,” and “nonbinary.” 

Advertisement

The developer’s decision to create a more inclusive gaming space comes after criticism for 2014’s Tomodachi Life, which only allowed Miis to be heterosexual, or male or female.

tomadatchi life dating options island
Nintendo of America/YouTube

In the previous iteration of the game, queer players used various workarounds and mods to express gender identity and sexual preference. At the time, Nintendo reportedly shut down a petition to honor gay marriage, so the inclusive features of the latest release mark a celebratory moment for Tomodachi Life players.

Fans discussing the release on social media expressed surprise that the game included nonbinary as a third gender option, with the LGBTQ+ community and allies seeing the move as a progressive step forward.

Advertisement

Kotaku reported, “After nearly 12 years of anticipation, it’s just a huge relief that we got some confirmation today (with the added bonus of a nonbinary option, which nobody seemed to expect).”

Players celebrate on social media

Gamers celebrated Tomodachi Life’s inclusive new options for queer players on the game’s subreddit. u/Nessthememe posted an image of the game’s Mii creation screen revealing the nonbinary gender category. The Reddit user titled the thread, “WE WONNNNNN,” and added, “IT'S REAL THEY KEPT THEIR WORD.”

redditor posting "ITS REAL THEY KEPT THEIR WORD"
u/Nessthememe24 via Reddit
Advertisement

“Homodachi Life confirmed!!” replied u/nigelcore221b.

u/Bryztoe wrote, “I find it really surprising they used the term 'non-binary' directly. Thought they would say 'other' or something, but hey, I'm not complaining.” 

“I know!! It's so cool that they aren't dancing around it!!” agreed u/transprotag. 

u/Equivalent_Donut_145 wrote, “We are Living The Dream,” and the players on the thread are certainly pleasantly surprised.

Advertisement

But u/MissTinyTits shared another idea for Nintendo, “Since having kids is still a thing in the game, I’m wondering if Nintendo might also include adoption???”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

“Thankful for this”: Ariana Grande responds after Vogue fail gives her six fingers

AI might actually not be to blame for this one.

January 30, 2026
Entertainment

“I had so much more to say”: Macaulay Culkin leads emotional tributes after Catherine O’Hara dies at 71

"Only one Catherine O'Hara, and now none."

January 30, 2026
Viral Politics

“Political suicide”: Trump says he wants to “drive housing prices up” instead of down

"People that own their homes, we're gonna keep them wealthy."

January 30, 2026
Viral Politics

Man dressed as Batman implores Santa Clara City Council not to assist ICE during Super Bowl: “Traitors to each and every individual you serve”

"He's out in the streets fighting for the people."

January 30, 2026
Culture

ChatGPT is retiring some of its models ahead of Valentine’s Day. What about the AI boyfriends and girlfriends?

"Sociopathic behavior."

January 30, 2026
Culture

“AG1 is bad for the world”: Bryan Johnson is publicly beefing with the supplement company

"AG1 is one of the lowest value health products in the world despite being the most heavily promoted," Johnson wrote.

January 30, 2026
Advertisement