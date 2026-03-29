Netflix subscribers reacted negatively after the streaming giant announced its second price hike in just over a year. Many people online said they had canceled or were planning to cancel their memberships immediately.

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The company previously increased select plans by around $1-2 each in January 2025, but the latest hike affects all plans, including Premium, and also raises the extra member fee.

Netflix users vow to cancel their subscriptions

On March 26, 2026, Netflix updated its subscription fees on its website. Standard with Ads now costs $8.99 per month, Standard rose to $19.99, and Premium climbed to $26.99. Extra member fees increased to $6.99 per month for ad-supported plans and $9.99 for ad-free plans.

Some folks on social media said they would rotate subscriptions, signing up only when new content interested them. Others said that this was the push they needed to cancel their subscriptions.

u/wkkunkle wrote, "Time to really evaluate. Out of all the paid streaming services I subscribe to, I honestly think I use Netflix the least and have just absorbed the cost with each increase and been too lazy to cancel ... about time to say no thank you."

Others questioned the reasoning behind the price increase because they haven't seen an increase in quality series and movies being produced.

"If Netflix had acquired WB, I would have expected a price bump. They offered 82 billion, so they aren't broke, not to mention Paramount paid Netflix a $2.8 billion termination fee. What excuse could they possibly have to raise the price again?" u/crazypetealive asked.

Folks are not impressed with the price increases.

"The problem is two price increases in consecutive years with nothing to show for it. A 25% increase for standard users. Where are the commitment to new shows and movies?" u/soldmyradio questioned. "Tell me that they're going to produce X percent more shows, Y percent more sequels to favorites, speed up production time so that you're not waiting so long between seasons the show has down to having one body problem from three."

On Twitter, responses ranged from nostalgia to frustration. @ASSEENONAI tweeted, "I remember when I paid $11.99 for all streaming and 3 DVDs a month."

@iZombieCOD added, "Ya know,....... that's about enough. Just about every other streaming service is about half the price of Netflix or almost half. So. Yeah. Just cancelled Netflix. Two price hikes in one year?!? That's bananas."

Elsewhere on Reddit, people debated whether cancellations would impact Netflix financially. u/4thehalibit wrote, "I didn’t cancel to cripple them. I canceled so they don’t cripple me." Meanwhile, u/DigLivid1350 commented, "I cancelled mine. Just found it annoying that they raise prices right after getting 2 billion free. I don’t care if they don’t care. I care."

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