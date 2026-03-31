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“Y’all mamas was naked around y’all?”: The “naked mom theory” is breaking people’s brains

The cultures that hide the human body the most are the same ones with the highest rates of body dysmorphia.

9:00 AM CDT on March 31, 2026

Gradient grainy gradient texture vector design. Tweet overlay reading "I learned about the “naked mom theory” last night. As someone who didn’t grow up around women that shit has me blown. Y'all mamas was naked around yall?"
Arrobani Studio/Shutterstock/@Talk_2_Em_Chris/X.com

The "naked mom theory" reached X last weekend, horrifying scores of users with its name alone and sparking a discussion on body issues. The theory posits that kids who grow up seeing their mothers nude regularly will develop a healthier concept of their own and others' bodies.

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Still, some fear that such a thing will scar kids for life, somehow.

Are you ready to talk about the naked mom theory?

On Sunday, X enjoyer @Talk_2_Em_Chris went viral with a question about this theory and soon gained over six million views. The phrase "naked mom theory," or anything with "naked mom" in it, is almost guaranteed to draw interest, if not psychic whiplash.

"I learned about the 'naked mom theory' last night," said the Eagles fan and hashtag girl dad. "As someone who didn’t grow up around women, that sh*t has me blown. Y’all mamas was naked around yall?"

Some mothers do, indeed, practice unremarkable and non-sexual nudity around their kids. It may be more common among moms who only have girls, but it's not that uncommon. They may keep their kids around when they change clothes without hiding anything or even shower with them at an early age when both parent and child need it.

Many of these moms don't put a ton of thought into it because it's normal to them, but others do so in a purposeful manner. They may believe that society hyper-sexualizes the naked body despite the fact that we all come into the world naked and that children are better off seeing realistic portrayals of the human body early.

Discussions about this practice go back years. In 2024, TikToker @kayteface became one of the first to talk about it as a theory around body image.

@kayteface

FOR THE GIRLIES ????Does naked mom bring us more body positivity than never-nude mom?? #mothersanddaughters #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #momtok #theory

♬ original sound - Kayteface?

"I have this theory that girls who were raised by 'naked mom' will grow up to have better body image than the girls who were raised by 'we change in private, don't ever see my body' mom," she said.

A longitudinal study published in 1998 found that exposure to parental nudity had no correlation with negative outcomes. It further reported that the boys had a lower risk of contracting STDs.

"My mother taught us body positivity"

While the "we change in private" kids expressed concern, disgust, and horror at the idea, the grown "naked mom" folks often said they think the early exposure to a real, average body helped them.

TikTok comments including one reading "My mom had a lot of sag from pregnancy and it helped normalize it for me. So when I got pregnant I didn’t feel so bad because it reminded me of my mom"
@kayteface/TikTok

"My mom had a lot of sag from pregnancy and it helped normalize it for me," wrote @brendatothemax on TikTok. "So when I got pregnant I didn’t feel so bad because it reminded me of my mom."

X user @SoualiganAmazon reported that "growing up going to the nude beach (our family didn’t go nude) as a kid really makes me view bodies as neutral."

Tweet reading "My mother taught us body positivity by being comfortable in her own skin. She didn't go out of her way to be naked in front of us, but didn't hide. Now, as she ages, I'll have no problem taking care of her in her last years. Cleaning and dressing her as she did me so long ago."
@nicksmommy27/X

"My mother taught us body positivity by being comfortable in her own skin," said @nicksmommy27. "She didn't go out of her way to be naked in front of us, but didn't hide. Now, as she ages, I'll have no problem taking care of her in her last years."

"Children who grow up with body neutral households develop significantly less shame, healthier relationships with their own bodies, and lower rates of eating disorders," wrote @IfunanyaMarian. "The cultures that hide the human body the most are the same ones with the highest rates of body dysmorphia."

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Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

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