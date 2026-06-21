A Mom's internet post about her pregnant daughter's decision to exclude her from her baby's delivery has X users conflicted. She said that, despite years of tension between them, she offered her almost full-term daughter to live with her so she could help with the newborn. But as the delivery date drew closer, her daughter's silence grew louder.

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According to the short video clip shared by controversial political X user @HistorianUSA1, the mother said that the relationship with her daughter has "not always been great," even admitting that "it was a very rocky relationship." According to her the two had experienced ongoing conflict before the pregnancy.

This mom is absolutely devastated ?



She and her daughter had a rocky relationship but planned for her to come stay and help with the new baby. Texts every day, countdown to 39 weeks, doctor’s appointment… then radio silence.



Next thing she knows? FaceTime from her daughter… pic.twitter.com/3Or7WQfhrP — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 15, 2026

She explained that, despite their rocky relationship, she offered her daughter to live with her during the week of her expected delivery in order to help care for her and the baby during postpartum. Her daughter agreed to this plan moving forward.

The woman said that as her daughter approached 39 weeks of pregnancy, she had a scheduled doctor's appointment. It was to discuss inducing labor as the doctor said it would be one or two weeks before she would begin dilating. But as her daughter hit 39 weeks, she received no response when she reached out to check on her.

Then, after two days of no contact, she received a video call from her daughter showcasing the newborn baby. The mother said she was surprised because her daughter had previously said labor was not expected for another week or two.

The woman said she felt disappointed that she was unable to be present at the birthing of her grandchild. And possibly, a bit deceived. She said that she felt devastated over the fact that she could not be there to give her daughter the strength and support she needed during childbirth.

X Is Split Between Mother/Daughter Rivalry - Mom's Entitlement or Daughter's Ungratefulness?

The woman's story has garnered close to 200,000 views since it was shared on X. The comment section has also been divided in their response to her complaint.

Some comments took the side of the mother, saying that her daughter was selfish and spoiled to exclude her. While an overwhelming majority took the side of the daughter and said that she had the right to decide who she wanted in the delivery room.

Many quoted the mother's closing remarks toward the end of the video and thought she was being entitled by making it all about her. One commenter wrote, "Your entitlement is mind-blowing. 'One of the greatest moments of MY life.' Seriously.."

Another user who herself is a grandmother said, "It's HER moment. Not yours. My daughter has had 3 babies. Her husband was in the operating room with her for all 3 c-sections because that is THEIR baby. It's not my place. . . Don't be so selfish."

These comments are absolutely correct. According to Main Line Health, Dr. Tara Davis, an OB-GYN with Bryn Mawr Women's Health Associates, said: "A partner can help with the delivery - such as holding a leg during pushing - and provide reassurance to the patient during the labor process."

Dr. Davis added that apart from a midwife or doctor, whoever else is invited into the delivery room should create a supporting and calming environment for the patient.

So, it's possible that their rocky relationship led the pregnant daughter to decide against inviting her mother to the delivery. And if she genuinely thought doing so would be in the best interest of her and her baby, the mother should be more understanding of her decision.

This mom is absolutely devastated ?



She and her daughter had a rocky relationship but planned for her to come stay and help with the new baby. Texts every day, countdown to 39 weeks, doctor’s appointment… then radio silence.



Next thing she knows? FaceTime from her daughter… pic.twitter.com/3Or7WQfhrP — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 15, 2026

The mother in the video may have had the best of intentions by wanting to support her daughter during her delivery. Some mothers think they would be an asset because of their experience in the baby-making department.

But given the history of their relationship, could it be that she was avoiding any additional stress? Or do you feel the mother is justified for feeling the way she does?

One thing that was evident is not everyone agreed with her. A few commenters thought she was being controlling. One commenter wrote, "But it was her moment. It seems that you like orchestrating her life for her, which sounds narcissistic, and now with this video it's proven. It was her day of birth it doesn't sound as though you were invited. Take the hint, the baby is her child, she is an emancipated adult now!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the video, which are based solely on the mother's account of the events.