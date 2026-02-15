Skip to Content
“WHAT is happening back there?”: Mortified passenger awaits luggage in disbelief as items come out one at a time

“The best 30 minutes of my life.” 

9:00 AM CST on February 15, 2026

man waits for luggage as items come out one at a time
@laysuperstar/TikTok

The internet is losing it over this man collecting his luggage one-sock-at-a-time from baggage claim. 

In a video shared on Jan. 11, 2026, a traveler’s lone sock descended down the conveyor belt at baggage claim, followed by a single pair of underwear moments later.

TikTok creator @laysuperstar recorded her brother, Hugh, repeatedly returning to the airport’s baggage carousel to collect each item as his unmentionables arrived one at a time. She wrote in onscreen text, “That one time we were waiting for my brother’s bag, and instead his underwear and socks came out one at a time.”

Hugh at baggage claim collecting socks and underwear one at a time with onscreen text, “That one time we were waiting for my brother’s bag, and instead his underwear and socks came out one at a time.”
Hugh with handful of socks at baggage claim with onscreen text, “That one time we were waiting for my brother’s bag, and instead his underwear and socks came out one at a time.”
a single pair of underwear on conveyer belt at baggage claim
@laysuperstar/TikTok
The hilarious and incomprehensible video racked up 5.4 million views on TikTok. Commenters in hysterics couldn’t fathom what kind of baggage handling mishap could have led to such a scenario.

An insider in the comments wrote, “I work on a baggage handling system, and this has me in TEARS. What in the world happened here 😭?”

The sock-by-sock return 

One by one, sock by sock, Hugh collected his belongings from the baggage claim in Pittsburgh. In the video, the siblings checked in with customer service. @laysuperstar wrote in onscreen text, "They were confused too."

When Hugh’s duffel finally appeared at the top of the baggage carousel, it had an open side pocket. He returned a handful of socks and underwear to the bag. His sister, who can be heard laughing behind the camera, wrote in the post’s caption, “This was the best 30 minutes of my life.” 

@laysuperstar shared a follow-up post with the video set to "I think I'm gonna die in this house" audio.

The TikTok comments had a field day with the material. Here's a look at what they said...

“I’m crying was someone just placing them on the belt on the other end.”

@hickmeister/TikTok

“I work on a baggage handling system and this has me in TEARS what in the world happened here 😭”

@www.lesbian.gov/TikTok
“I know he felt so much shame with every sock retrieval 😭”

@kelly001181/TikTok

“Man, I feel like this is a sibling's dream to witness, and then remind your bro of for the rest of his life. haha”

@emilymjansen/TikTok
“Baggage claim ❌ Baggage shame ✅”

@pigpenjohannsen/TikTok

@laysuperstar did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

