Mom’s Summer Rules Require Kids to Trade Reading Minutes for Screen Time — TikTok Can’t Agree on Whether It’s Too Much

TikTok users are divided over an influencer mom’s strict summer rules for her children, with some praising the approach and others questioning whether it goes too far.

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TikTok creator @queencitytrends sparked discussion after sharing some of the rules her children follow during summer break. She shared the rules while doing her makeup and noted that they work for her family but aren't for everyone.

According to the woman, while Summer is indeed a season to take a break, especially from school—it doesn’t mean it couldn’t be productive. She and her husband came up with rules that kept the kids busy and helped prevent boredom.

In her video, she referenced concerns about children reading below their grade level. Her first rule was that each minute spent reading earns the children a minute of screen time.

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Her children seemed to respond well to the reward; her daughter read for four hours straight, while her brother read for two. Since summer began, they’ve both finished three books.

The next part she wanted to target was math, especially since it's a subject some children struggle with. That brought her to the second rule: Math for twenty minutes. She said they spend about 20 minutes each day on a math package to keep their skills sharp.

The TikTok creator suggested that parents buy the packages on Amazon if their children’s schools did not provide them. She wrapped up the indoor rules with that and proceeded to highlight outdoor rules.

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For about two hours each day, the kids are required to play sports or games or get some exercise. She cited research on air quality and child development as part of her reasoning for encouraging outdoor time. Research from Harvard's Center on the Developing Child has examined how air quality can affect children's development and health.

Finally, she encourages her children to spend the summer developing their individual interests. In her kids’ case, her son loves tennis, and her daughter loves golf. So, they’re both spending time developing their skills.

TikTok Users Debate Mom’s Strict Summer Rules

The influencer ended her video, stating, “(It) feels like a lot of rules, but they’re not coming over to us to tell us how bored they are.” The video had garnered more than 13 million views on TikTok as of publication.

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Some viewers felt the rules were too much for children. One such commenter wrote, “Why is everyone acting like reading is punishment? It’s a story you’re reading; it’s supposed to be enjoyable.”

Image Credit: TikTok | @queencitytrends

Other commenters praised the rules and said they wished they had grown up with similar expectations. A user said, “This is the type of stuff you really appreciate as an adult.”

Another commenter wrote, “The fact that people hate on you for making your kids read is INSANE to me.” Another commenter said, “You’re not strict, you’re teaching, enforcing, and rewarding discipline.”

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The Daily Dot could not independently verify the details shared in the TikToker's account. The details above reflect the events as described by @queencitytrends on TikTok.

